Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Slumber Queen is among the up-and-coming Indian Free Fire content creator. She streams and makes videos related to the quick-paced battle royale title in Tamil and has collected a respectable fanbase on YouTube.

At the time of writing, she boasts a subscriber count of over 609k. In the previous 30 days, Slumber Queen has cumulated 27k subscribers and 1.36 million views.

This article looks at her in-game stats and other details as of May 2021.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 525471774.

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen has 13439 squad games against her name and has a win tally of 3964 matches, leading to a win percentage of 29.49%. With 24584 kills, she maintained a K/D ratio of 2.59.

She has 278 Booyahs in 1929 duo matches, approximating a win rate of 14.41%. The content creator has 3043 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The streamer has contested in 1197 solo games and remained unbeaten on 64 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 5.34%. She has 2267 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 288 squad matches this season and has earned 56 Booyahs at a win rate of 19.44%. In the process, she has 833 kills sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The internet star has won two of the 12 duo matches, equating to a win ratio of 14.28%. Additionally, she has bagged 30 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen regularly uploads Free Fire-related content on her channel in Tamil. The oldest video on her channel dates back to September 2019 and since then has uploaded more than 300 videos, garnering 26 million views.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Slumber Queen’s social media handles.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

She also has a discord server which players can join via this link.

