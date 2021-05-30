NayanAsin's (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Nayan Shelke, otherwise known as NayanAsin, runs the popular Free Fire YouTube channel Assassins Army and Huzaif Pathan, aka HuzaiAsin. It boasts more than three million subscribers and 328 million views.

In the last 30 days, they have gained 180k subscribers and 38 million views.

This article looks at NayanAsin's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 148880273.

Lifetime stats

Nayan has participated in 11291 squad matches and has clinched 3234 games, adding up to a win ratio of 28.64%. In addition, he has notched 31811 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has 609 Booyahs in 2098 duo matches, retaining a win percentage of 29.02%. The content creator has 5553 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.73.

NayanAsin has played 784 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 109 occasions, equalling a win of 13.90%. With 1431 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Ranked stats

Nayan has featured in 155 squad games and has a win tally of 36, corresponding to a win ratio of 23.22%. He bagged 397 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.34.

He has engaged in a single duo match but is yet to secure a victory. In the process, he has seven kills with a K/D ratio of 7.

NayanAsin has two solo matches to his name and has eliminated six foes for a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Their YouTube channel, Assassin Army, started back in November 2019. Since then, they have uploaded close to 400 videos to the channel, aggregating more than 3.26 million subscribers and over 328 million views.

In the previous year, their channel has grown from 300k subscribers to more than three million.

Users can click here to visit the channel.

Social media handles

He is active on Instagram. Players can click here to visit his profile.