Crucabena in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the previous Knave and Harbinger

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Crucabena in a newly released animated short on YouTube titled The Song Burning in the Embers. She was the previous head of the House of the Hearth and a former member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers while she was still alive. While the animation mostly covers important information about Arlecchino's past, it also includes some interesting details about Crucabena and how she met her demise.

This Genshin Impact article will cover everything you need to know about Crucabena, the previous "Mother" of the House of the Hearth and former Fatui Harbinger.

Genshin Impact reveals Crucabena in a new animated short on YouTube

Genshin Impact has finally revealed Crucabena in a newly released animated short on YouTube titled The Song Burning in the Embers. Until recently, there was little information available on her, except that she was shown to be extremely cruel, considering she didn't hesitate much before blackmailing people into submission.

Fortunately, the new animation revealed some more information about Crucabena. Firstly, children in the House of the Hearth used to call her "Mother." She may seem kind at first, but she was cold and strict. She also believed that recruiting more orphans would strengthen the Fatui.

Clervie applies bandages on her injuries (Image via HoYoverse)

Crucabena would punish the children at the orphanage for arguing with her. In the animated short, Arlecchino questions if mothers usually argue with their daughters following the scenes showing Clervie patching up her injuries with bandages, indicating that their "Mother" punished Clervie.

Additionally, when Freminet was a child, Crucabena deceived him by claiming that his real mother sold him to the House of the Hearth to clear their family's debt. She also used his lack of knowledge about his real mother's whereabouts and threatened to prevent him from leaving the orphanage.

Crucabena also taught her children in the orphanage to be strong and capable of defeating their siblings in a battle to become a "King." This resulted in an unavoidable battle between Arlecchino and Clervie, which ended with the latter's unfortunate death.

Crucabena summoning a Sword using Hydro (Image via HoYoverse)

Crucabena finally met her demise following the battle against Arlecchino. The animation also confirmed the former's use of Hydro, as she was seen using Hydro to make a Sword in the animation. However, whether she was using her Vision or the Delusion is unclear.

Travelers can also expect more information once Arlecchino's Story Quest is released in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback