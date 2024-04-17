Genshin Impact Animated short reveals Arlecchino's real name and more official lore

Genshin Impact has released a new animated short titled The Song Burning in the Embers, featuring the upcoming playable character, Arlecchino. The animation briefly shares information about The Knave's past, including her childhood in the House of the Hearth, previous head of the orphanage, and how she became the Fourth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. The animated short also revealed Arlecchino's real name.

Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Arlecchino's past and other details, as per the new The Song Burning in the Embers animation.

Genshin Impact animated short reveals Arlecchino's real name and history

As Arlecchino's official release is getting closer, Genshin Impact has released a new animated short on YouTube titled The Song Burning in the Embers, briefly covering Arlecchino's life as an orphan in the House of the Hearth, her true name, and how she became The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

Arlecchino's real name

"Mother" referring to Arlecchino as Peruere (Image via HoYoverse)

For the longest time, The Knave's real name was believed to be Arlecchino, but the new Genshin Impact animated short has revealed that her true name is Peruere, or at least it was then.

Arlecchino had a close childhood friend/adoptive sister

Clervie and Arlecchino as kids (Image via HoYoverse)

When Arlecchino was still a child, she had a close friend named Clervie. Based on the animated short, it's safe to say that both of them spent a lot of time together, reading books, picking fruits, and catching fish. They also promised to watch the aurora in Snezhnaya once they're grown up but they couldn't realize it.

Arlecchino becomes the new "King"

Clervie dies following a fight with Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the rules of the House of the Hearth, all the children must grow up to be strong and their goal must be to learn, compete, and defeat all their siblings in battle before becoming a new "King." Therefore, it's assumed that Arlecchino and Clervie also had to fight each other to the death, which ended with the former killing the latter.

Arlecchino is cursed

Arlecchino's curse gets worse with time (Image via HoYoverse)

While it was already known that Arlecchino's hands were black, the cause was never revealed in the game. Fortunately, the animated short finally confirmed that The Knave has a curse and it has seemingly gotten worse with time. In the beginning, only her fingers were blackish, but during her fight against Crucabena, it worsened and almost reached her elbow.

Unfortunately, the curse's true nature and how Arlecchino got it is still unclear. Her upcoming Story Quest in Genshin Impact 4.6 might likely reveal more information about her curse.

Crucabena - former "Mother" of the House of the Hearth and the previous holder of the codename "The Knave"

Crucabena is a former Harbinger (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the previous head of the House of the Hearth and the former owner of the codename "The Knave." Her name is Crucabena and all the children used to call her "Mother."

Arlecchino defeats her "Mother"

Arlecchino challenges Crucabena (Image via HoYoverse)

After her battle against Clervie, Arlecchino finally challenged Crucabena, the former head of the House of the Hearth and previous Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. The fight didn't last long and it ended with Arlecchino's victory. Shortly after, Peruere was imprisoned in Snezhnaya for killing Crucabena.

It's worth adding that Peruere was quite young when she defeated Crucabena, who was already a Harbinger at that point, which means Peruere was extremely strong from a young age.

Arlecchino becomes a Fatui Harbinger

Arlecchino becomes a Fatui Harbinger (Image via HoYoverse)

Around the end of the Genshin Impact animated short, Tsaritsa forgives Arlecchino's crime of killing her "Mother" and bestows her with the title of The Knave, officially making her a Fatui Harbinger.

Arlecchino becomes the "Father" of the House of the Hearth

Arlecchino calls herself the "Father" (Image via HoYoverse)

After officially becoming a Harbinger, Arlecchino also became the new head of the House of the Hearth and she called herself the "Father." This is interesting because she didn't want to be like Crucabena who acted like a kind "Mother" despite being cold and cruel.

Genshin Impact 4.6 will release Arlecchino as a playable character along with a new Story Quest. Thus, Travelers can expect more information soon.

