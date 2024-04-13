Genshin Impact Arlecchino banner countdown, as per past trends

The recent livestream has revealed many juicy details about the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. HoYoverse officials have announced Arlecchino to drop in Phase I banners. This implies that the version 4.6 update and the new 5-star Pyro character will drop at the same time. Although the new patch will be available globally simultaneously, the exact timing will vary depending on the time zone.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the Arlecchino banner release date and time in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. A countdown will also be included for convenience.

Disclaimer: The launch time and date have been speculated based on past trends.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino banner possible release countdown and date

Expand Tweet

On April 12, 2024, Genshin Impact premiered the 4.6 livestream making many official announcements about the upcoming update. During the livestream, officials confirmed that Arlecchino will debut in the first half (Phase I) of 4.6 banners.

She is a new 5-star Pyro Polearm character and the first to use Bond of Life mechanics in her kit. HoYoverse officials have been teasing her playability for a while, so many in the community look forward to her debut banner as they save Primogems. We can confirm that Phase I banners and new version updates drop simultaneously from previous versions.

Officials hold these livestreams 10-12 days before the new update is released, and one day after the Phase II banner expires. As a result, the new 4.6 update can be expected to be released on April 24, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). Here is a list of all the major timezones and the launch time in these servers:

AMERICA / NA (April 23, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

EUROPE / EU (April 24, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

ASIA (April 24, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Genshin Impact 4.6 banner countdown to track Arlecchino's debut

Fans can use this countdown. It helps track when Arlecchino's debut banner could possibly be released regardless of which server you use. As long as the countdown title reads "Time until Arlecchino's banner drop," you still have some time before the Phase I banner appears.

It is important to note that Genshin Impact will go under update maintenance before the version update. These usually start at 6 am (UTC+8) on the same day as the new update. The server downtime will last around five hours and fans are compensated with Primogems later.

For more information and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Genshin Impact hub.