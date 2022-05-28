Crunchy Chip Cookie joins Cookie Run: Kingdom in latest update

The sweetest RPG on the Play Store got another update yesterday, introducing Crunchy Chip Cookie into the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe. This marks Version 3.1 of the game and the second part of the Council of Heroes update.

Fans are particularly excited about this update. It was rumored to provide a follow-up to the sinister plans Clotted Cream laid out towards the end of the storyline added in the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom update.

Read on to find out how Crunchy Chip fits into that storyline and more about the latest addition to CRK's Charge Cookies.

Crunchy Chip Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"His oath to his king has kept him and his comrades persevering through piercing winds and snowstorms to ensure the kingdom's safety from the Licorice Sea. No other squadron stands a chance against these ferocious warriors that race through the mountains on the back of their wolves, defeating every monster they come across. Another serene morning in the Dark Cacao Kingdom; perhaps, we have to thank Captain Crunchy Chip Cookie for it!"

On the storyline front, it is not explicitly clear how Crunchy Chip will fit into the ongoing Council of Heroes theme in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

His designated role is as a protector of the Dark Cacao Kingdom. This role includes being the personal bodyguard and close associate of Dark Cacao Cookie himself, a part of the Council of Heroes.

As per speculation, many Cookie Run: Kingdom players believe that this will mean that the Cookie will feature in further events of the Council of Heroes storyline through Dark Cacao.

Some players also reckon his role might extend beyond the stated one. Moving on from the storyline, let's go over the numbers this character is putting up in PvE and PvP.

Crunchy Chip Cookie First Impressions in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The default attack is Crunchy Chip, leaving Claw marks on the enemy with the highest ATK rating. Upon engaging his ability, he will charge towards the enemy and slam them, following it up with another hit from the Cream Wolf that he summons.

The Cookie rides around on his Cream Wolf in the thick of the fight and takes on enemies consistently. If Crunchy Chip is eliminated, Cream Wolf will continue to fight alone in rage.

In his "rage," the Cream Wolf becomes resistant to incapacitating effects. Both the Cookie and the Wolf are relatively less affected by Knockbacks and Flying.

15 second base Cooldown

Tamer: receives 25.0% of Summoned Creature buffs

Single hit DMG: 88.6% (+1.2% DMG per level) + 185.0% of CRIT%

Summoned Wolf: 70.0% of ATK, 60.0% of DEF, 85.0% of HP, 100.0% of CRIT%

Tamed Wolf: 102.9% (+1.4% ATK per level) of ATK, 138.0% of DEF, 230.0% of HP, 100.0% of CRIT%

Claw Mark: 30.0 sec duration, activated upon 3 stacks

Claw Mark: removes buffs, ATK SPD -25.0% for 18.0 sec (stacks up to 2 times), 217.0% DMG

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN A Cream Wolf's howl announces the arrival of Crunchy Chip Cookie! Here's what's new in this update:



🏛️ Hall of Ancient Heroes

⚔️ Super Mayhem: Paladin's Oath

New Epic:

Increased max LV for all Cookies



Cookie puts up decent numbers, especially if users invest in upgrading him to higher levels. The Cookie's base power stands a little above 40,000 in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but with a complete upgrade, that can be increased to over 140,000.

While this is a formidable number, it should be noted that other Cookies can also achieve this power rating with less investment. Initial impressions suggest that the Cookie has potential, but with specific teams like Summoner Comps.

It remains to be seen how this Cookie will fit into the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, so it is difficult to make any broad comments just a day after his release.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they go live.

