How to beat Lv.11-23 & 11-27 in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The PvP aspect of Cookie Run: Kingdom is often awarded a disproportionately larger share of attention by players and media outlets. Perhaps taking note of this, developers have bumped the difficulty of newer PvE levels, resulting in many Cookie Run: Kingdom players finding it difficult to clear them.

The final levels of the 11th Chapter are particularly grueling, with many players still looking for ways to clear them, although the game has progressed to a total of 14 Chapters.

Detailed Guide on clearing 11-23 and 11-27 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Essentially, this article will guide Cookie Run: Kingdom players on creating a team composition that can beat enemies and bosses in these stages. The team is equipped to clear these stages even in the full Auto mode successfully. Players are advised to clear these stages in Dark Mode to gain maximum rewards post clearing the stage.

1) Hollyberry Cookie

These are extremely tough stages and only the absolute best in Defense Cookies can do the trick here. The Lv.60 upgrade to Hollyberry Cookie and her "Oath on the Shield" ability is also required to ensure that she can hold the frontline throughout the fight.

Given her Ancient status in Cookie Run: Kingdom unlocking her poses its challenges, but the gems spent in the gacha to unlock her will be re-earned by clearing these and further levels.

This will allow the rest of the team to stay alive and perform their respective roles without a hiccup.

Topping: Full Solid Almond build.

2) Pumpkin Pie

This will be one of two dedicated DPS characters to help users clear this level. The main reason for Pumpkin Pie's presence, apart from her solid DMG rating, is that her summoned troops can provide an extra layer of survivability to the team. Her summoned pompom can more or less act as a second "tank" for the team alongside Hollyberry.

This, combined with her 1-second starting cooldown, ensures that the front line stays alive for as long as possible and that the other Cookies are secure. The Pompon and Hollyberry will deal enough damage to ensure that the other DPSs can directly finish off the approaching line of enemies with every skill cast.

Topping: Full Solid Almond build.

3) Sorbet Shark

The undisputed best DPS character in Cookie Run: Kingdom serves that role to perfection to help you clear these difficult levels. Sorbet will act as the main source of damage here, which is key given that the main reason players get stuck here is that they cannot deal damage quickly enough to heal and move to the next wave.

Sorbet Shark has been chosen over additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom for this role, as he can perform better at these specific levels and alongside the rest of the selected team.

Toppings: 3 Searing Raspberries and 2 Swift Chocolate.

4) Cotton Cookie

This Cookie balances out this team by performing dual roles as a Healer and a DPS. Cotton Cookie's insane popularity in Cookie Run: Kingdom, despite being a Support character, is due to these varied skillsets. Firstly, every time her ability is used, she heals back a part of the damage allies have received.

Secondly, she summons a herd of sheep who charge at the enemy, deal DMG, and stuns them. Cotton Cookie's skills should ideally be used to determine how one would harness a Ranged Cookie as an early damage dealer.

The buffs that Cotton Cookie brings to the table also complement the rest of the team.

Toppings: 3 Solid Almonds, 2 Swift Chocolate.

5) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pure Vanilla is the best healer at the disposal of Cookie Run: Kingdom players and the absolute best is what one needs on their team to get through these levels. Combined with Cotton, this leads to almost constant healing during combat, ensuring that the team's survivability is as high as possible.

The release of many new Support Cookies and Healers in Cookie Run: Kingdom has challenged the status of Pure Vanilla as the overall best Healer. That debate aside, she is the best fit for this team and these levels.

Toppings: 3 Solid Almonds, 2 Swift Chocolate.

The Pin Cushion Treasure, which boosts the ATK rating and duration of Summoned Troops, is highly recommended. This helps one get maximum value from Summoners Cotton and Pumpkin Pie regarding damage dealt.

