CRX Pahadi's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The popularity and the vast number of players that Free Fire enjoys have set the tone for this game's overall development, including content creation and the esports scene.

CRX Pahadi is a professional Free Fire player for Critical X and a YouTuber. He was also the MVP at the recent Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Grand Finals.

In this article, we look at his in-game details.

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and Stats

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID is 147098967, and his in-game alias is CRX-PAHADI.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

CRX Pahadi has engaged in 17878 squad games and clinched 4589 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.66%. He has notched up 57694 kills, maintaining an impressive K/D ratio of 4.34.

The pro has also played 1972 duo matches and emerged victorious in 215 of them, retaining a win percentage of 10.90%. Pahadi has also bagged 4115 frags for a good K/D ratio of 2.34.

The YouTuber has 231 Booyahs in 1497 solo matches, equating to a win percentage of 15.43%, in the process eliminating 5014 foes at an incredible K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 18, CRX Pahadi has taken part in 71 squad matches and remained unbeaten on 15 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 21.12%. With 251 kills in these matches, he has managed a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.48.

The streamer has also played five duo matches, winning two. He has registered 29 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 9.67.

In solo games, the esport athlete has participated in 14 solo games and has a lone victory. He has amassed 81 kills for a splendid K/D ratio of 6.23.

His YouTube channel

Pahadi started creating content on YouTube over one year ago. Since then, he has uploaded 402 videos on his channel. Currently, he has over 545k subscribers and has over 28.5 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He is active on Instagram, click here to visit his profile.

