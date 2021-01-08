CRX Pahadi's in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

CRX Pahadi is a professional Free Fire player and also a content creator. He is a renowned YouTuber and also uploads gameplay videos on his channel, Pahadi Gaming.

He is a very popular and talented creator who has amassed lots of subscribers on YouTube. This article looks at his in-game ID, stats, and more.

CRX Pahadi's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967, and his in-game alias is PahadiGamer.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Pahadi has made 18860 appearances in squad games and has managed to win 4765 of them, retaining a win rate of 25.26%. He has notched up 60937 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The pro has also played 2000 duo matches and emerged victorious in 223 of them, retaining a win percentage of 11.15%. He has bagged 4259 frags for a good K/D ratio of 2.40.

The YouTuber has 246 Booyahs in 1573 solo matches, equating to a win percentage of 15.63%. In the process, he has eliminated 5351 enemies at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.03.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

The streamer has played 168 squad games in the current season and bagged 38 victories. He has a win rate of 22.61% and has bagged 721 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.55.

The popular content creator also played 12 duo ranked matches and won eight out of them. He has bagged 87 kills with a K/D ratio of 21.75 and a great win rate of 66.66%.

The internet star also played 25 solo games bagging five victories and securing 132 kills. He has an impressive win rate of 20% and has managed a tremendous K/D ratio of 6.60.

Pahadi's YouTube channel

Pahadi started his YouTube channel in 2019, and since then, he has uploaded 411 videos. Currently, he has an impressive subscriber count of 752K and over 41 million combined views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He has an active Instagram account that can be accessed here.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

