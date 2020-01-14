CS: GO occupies top spot in list of games involving most active players; PUBG PC placed second

The players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are increasing with every passing day as a result of which the game has recently risen to the top of the steam chart in the list of the top games ranked by the most number of current players.

Earlier, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds occupied the top spot, but according to the latest steam charts update, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive currently boasts of 575,260 current players while PUBG PC has 528,138 players, as recorded on 14th January 2020.

Dota 2 occupies the third spot with 459,943 current players, capping the list of games having more than 300k current players.

2020 has been quite amazing for the first-person shooter game. The numbers can further rise for CS: GO as the current number of recorded players who refreshed every hour were approximately 626,336 this year, with CS: GO having achieved its peak count in April 2016 when a total of 850,485 players were recorded as the refresh rate.

CS: GO recently released the latest patch notes where a number of changes were made in the Studio Map. As per the changes, the middle has been completely redesigned, the CT/T has also been reduced in size, and T spawn alley has been removed among the notable updates.