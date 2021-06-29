CS: GO star Xantares banned on Twitch, receives no notification about it

Popular CS: GO star Ismailсan "XANTARES" Dortkardes was recently banned from Twitch without being notified of the cause.

XANTARES, the entry fragger for BIG's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, has been a staple of the roster since 2018. He is one of the most popular Turkish streamers on Twitch, drawing in nearly 20,000 concurrent views (according to sullygnome.com).

He recently got banned from Twitch without being informed of the cause. This happens to be his second suspension, following the one in April 2020.

XANTARES banned after just winning charity CS: GO tournament

XANTARES recently won the Gamers Without Borders 2021 charity CS: GO tournament, where he, as part of BIG’s roster, won $60,000 for the International Medical Corps..

CSGO Pro Xantares has been banned on Twitch



He has confirmed he did not receive an email about the ban or a reason why pic.twitter.com/JnYUtu5Me5 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 28, 2021

He wrote on Twitter (translated from Turkish):

"I got banned from Twitch guys, I don't know why, but I definitely deserve it. It's not their fault, bro."

Twitch'den ban yedim arkadaşlar sebebini bilmiyorum ama kesin ben hak etmişimdir onların suçu yoktur kanka :D — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) June 28, 2021

XANTARES clarified that Twitch had not sent him any notification or information regarding the matter, though he is waiting patiently.

Açılma tarihi ile alakalı her hangi bir mail atılmadı sebebi yazılmadı o yüzden bekleyip göreceğiz — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) June 28, 2021

Interestingly, the April 2020 ban reason was also never clarified by Twitch, and it might be the same for the current suspension. While it does not affect a player's popularity, it is disheartening, primarily when the reason is not explained.

Who is XANTARES in CS: GO?

XANTARES is a professional CS: GO player from Turkey. He has won many tournaments, including Funspark ULTI 2020, BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2021, DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe, and DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe. He even won the 2016 CS: GO The World Championships, representing Turkey.

The CS: GO pro is massive on Twitch, boasting 547,097 followers. He also streamed for 2hrs 17mins, following the win against FURIA in the Gamers Without Borders 2021 charity CS: GO tournament grand finale.

XANTARES's ban on Twitch has left many baffled, but, hopefully, Twitch restores his channel soon, and fans can enjoy his streams.

Edited by Ravi Iyer