CS:GO: Valve added support for various languages into Counter-Strike Global Offensive

CS:GO

One of the recent Counter-Strike Global Offensive updates was a massive hit for the community, which brought major modifications into famous Dust2 and Mirage maps. After few days of its release, Valve delivered another patch update to the game servers, which implemented several bug fixes and some alterations to the other maps.

Meanwhile, the developers also added a couple of language support to the game, which was one of the most requested by users. Considering it, the game properties section has received a new tab titled 'Language' through which users can modify it. Apart from this, a bunch of other adjustments has also been made, which are listed below as patch notes.

Release Notes for 2/3/2020

[ MISC ]

Improved bot decision trees, including support for Ballistic Shield.

Game language can now be controlled in the game properties Language tab.

Added support for Greek, Español-Latinoamérica, and Vietnamese languages.

Fixed vote UI to display uppercase map names.

Fixed several unlocalized UI strings.

[ MAPS ]

Jungle

Reworked radio tower (only two first floors are accessible now)

Added some new buildings near “beta”, “APC”, “radio tower”, “Charlie”

Improved clipping across the map

More covers props have been added in some places, to make map less open

Added more loot crates

Updated map overview

Fixed many community bug reports

Reduced grass size

Reduced fog density

Changed lighting in some areas

The size of the update is around 129MB, and the players can download it from the Steam client application. The above patch notes have been sourced from the official CS:GO blog.