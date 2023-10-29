The CS2 esports scene has recently seen several roster shuffles and releases, catching fans completely off-guard as the competitive field has only shifted to the new game a few weeks ago. These have included some shocking releases and the benching of numerous high-profile players. As more rumors surface with each passing day, fans can expect the CS2 rostermania to develop with more interesting news.

This article reviews all current transfers and rumors in the CS2 rostermania. This article will be updated with the latest news as more information surfaces.

s1mple takes a break from CS2, w0nderful set to replace him in Natus Vincere

OIeksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev has announced that he will be taking a break from CS2 in the foreseeable future. The Ukrainian superstar was notably absent for IEM Sydney 2023, which was the first big CS2 event. With this announcement, s1mple has been moved to Natus Vincere's inactive roster.

In his stead, the organization is looking to sign Sprout's AWPer Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov as a replacement. The young talent previously played for Team Spirit and was a part of their run at the Rio Major in 2022.

Heroic's roster woes escalates with the benching of stavn and jabbi

Heroic are the talk of the town after numerous roster changes over the past few weeks. It began with the release of tenured IGL and AWPer Casper "cadiaN" Møller, often considered the heart and soul of the team, shocking many people. However, the Danish organization was quick to find a replacement, picking up Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen.

Soon after this acquisition, the team announced the benching of Martin "stavn" Lund and Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard in a very transparent statement that elucidated the circumstances and events that unfolded. stavn and jabbi allegedly wanted cadiaN to be released from the team and agreed to extend their contracts with the organization if this materialized.

Immediately after cadiaN was released, stavn and jabbi told Heroic that they were approached by Astralis and had made future plans with the rival Danish organization. This resulted in the benching of the duo, who also faced widespread criticism. stavn and jabbi have not yet shared their side of the story clearly.

The Falcons CS2 superteam project is slowly shaping up

Team Falcons have been one of the most talked about teams in the past few weeks. The Saudi Arabian organization has been linked with multiple high-profile players, such as G2 Esports' Nikola "NiKo" Kovač and Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov. The team has reportedly acquired head coach "Danny "zonic" Sørensen and Emil "Magisk" Reif to kickstart the building process of the dubbed "superteam."

Team Liquid set their sights on a return to North America

Team Liquid are reportedly in the process of signing cadiaN, Felipe "skullz" Medeiros, and former Team Liquid member Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken. They will replace the existing core of Robert "Patsi" Isyanov, Aleks "Rainwaker" Petrov, and Joshua "oSee" Ohm.

The organization will also acquire Wilton "zews" Prado as the new head coach of the new CS2 project, who will serve as Damian "daps" Steel's replacement.

More confirmed and potential transfers

Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov has been moved to the Cloud9 bench upon the player's request.

Ninjas in Pyjamas have benched Hampus "Hampus" Poser and Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin while reinstating Patrick "es3tag" Hansen as the IGL.