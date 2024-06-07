CS2 fans want chicken skins to become a reality after inspect animation goes live

Valve recently added inspect animations for the chickens in CS2. Now they can be cooked as well as inspected. Naturally, the community had thoughts about this addition and wondered if the next step was adding chicken skins. A post went viral on Reddit where fans speculated the possibility of chicken skins dropping in Counter-Strike 2.

u/csmoney_official took to the popular forum to upload community-made custom chicken skins. The images were rather interesting and got reactions from the community ranging from extremely positive to almost nonchalant.

Comment byu/csmoney_official from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Trending

While some users were happy with the idea, others decided to get even more creative than just skins. u/ZipMonk suggested using chickens to actually fight for your team and look out against the enemies.

Comment byu/csmoney_official from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Others wondered if it would be a good idea to have chickens drop important pieces of utility. u/ultimate_goof suggested that since Valve values chickens so much, perhaps they can be made functional.

"How about skins you can spray onto chickens then make them fight for your team? They'd be good lookouts..."

However, while some members of the CS2 community quickly accepted the inspect animation and chicken skins idea, others were having a hard time even believing it. They were perturbed by the custom images of chickens wearing vests.

CS2 player confused with chicken update (Image via Reddit/u/MartianInTheDark)

u/O_gr had a very specific condition for making these skins a reality. They wanted the birds to retain their current functionality and not integrate any new additions such as following players around on a map.

Chicken pets (Image via Reddit/u/O_gr)

Finally, it would seem that some CS2 players already had an excuse to shoot a chicken on the map. u/sponge_bob_ commented saying how they'll just tell everyone that they shot the chicken because it was from the opposite team.

Enemy chickens (Image via Reddit/u/sponge_bob_)

Visual artist speculates chicken skins in the game after finding inspect animation models in game files

Expand Tweet

Visual artist @MaximePoutiline took to their X handle to showcase three different models of the chicken inspect animation found in CS2's game files. They showcased the models in a clip where the files were named chicken_inspect_draw02, chicken_inspect_idle, and chicken_inspect_idle02.

All of these animations were suitable for the first-person shooter model. This also led the creator to speculate whether CS2 chicken skins were on the way since so much had already been planned regarding the appearance of the bird in-game.

Being able to inspect a chicken could imply doing the same to its skins as well. Weapon inspections are quite popular because they allow users to admire and observe in-game skins. The same could apply to chickens in CS2 but Valve is yet to make an announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback