CS2 patch notes (May 16, 2025): Deathmatch changes, graphics update, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified May 16, 2025 03:07 GMT
CS2 patch notes
Counter-Strike 2 squad (Image via Valve)

A new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on May 16, 2025. This change has brought forth one of the most anticipated updates to a core game mode within the title. Deathmatch, the go-to mode for a player to warm up, has received a major overhaul to its team balancing system, and fans are all for it.

This article will explore the latest update and what players can expect from the changes incorporated in the game. Read below to know more about the CS2 patch notes for May 16, 2025.

CS2 patch notes for May 16, 2025

Here are the latest release notes for May 16, 2025:

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Deathmatch mode now allows unbalanced teams.

[ GRAPHICS ]

  • Fixed a case where molotov and incendiary fire was visible through the AK-47 viewmodel.
  • Fixed a case where stickers covering the gap on the front grip of the AK-47 weren't lit correctly in left hand mode.
  • Fixed a case where inventory item icons rendered incorrectly while scoped in-game.
[ AUDIO ]

  • Shortened front end of the AK-47 fire sound.
  • Reduced delay for body shot impact sounds from the attacker perspective.
  • Body shot impact sounds from the attacker perspective will momentarily reduce the volume of weapon fire and ambience to help ensure feedback remains audible.

The biggest change brought forth by the latest CS2 patch notes undoubtedly is the incorporation of unbalanced teams in the game. A majority of players prefer to warm up with the AK-47, for its relentless recoil, and the one-shot headshot potential that it offers. In contrast, Counter-Terrorist weapons have a faster fire-rate, but do not possess the same one-shot headshot effect that their counterpart does.

Now, since CS2's Deathmatch never offered unbalanced teams, players were stuck on the CT side with no possible way to access the Terrorist arsenal. The latest change will allow players to choose any faction they want, and there will no longer be any requirement to balance the Terrorist and Counter-Terrorist numbers in the game mode.

Alongside these changes, the developers have also incoroporated a set of quality-of-life improvement updates for both audio and graphical functions. These will undoubtedly enhance a player's experience of playing the game.

For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Edited by Jay Sarma
