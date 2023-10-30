One of South Asia's biggest esports tournament organizers, Skyesports, is set to host a premier Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) event soon, featuring some of the best teams from India, UAE, and Europe. The Skyesports Championship 5.0 will kick off with its main event on December 1, 2023. Four top-tier teams will convene in Mumbai, India, to compete for international glory in the recently launched FPS title.

Counter-Strike enthusiasts can read on to learn about the Skyesports Championship 2023, such as its format, schedule, competing teams, livestream details, and more.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Skyesports Championship 2023: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

Skyesports Championship 2023 will showcase an intense bout between four reputed CS2 organizations. Out of them, one will be an invited organization, whereas the remaining three will qualify after winning their respective regional qualifiers.

The final four teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to determine the tournament's winner. All matches will follow a Bo3 (best-of-three) format.

Teams

Here are the four teams that will compete in the Skyesports Championship 2023 main event -

OG (Invited)

Aurora Gaming (European Qualifiers)

TBD (Indian Qualifiers)

TBD (UAE Qualifiers)

Only the European Qualifiers have been completed so far. Serbian CS2 organization Aurora Gaming defeated notable teams like Navi Junior, TSM, and B8 in the EU Qualifier held from October 23 to October 26, 2023, to earn this spot.

Skyesports has also revealed that the renowned European organization OG has been invited as one of the four teams. They will compete alongside Aurora Gaming and the winners of the UAE and Indian Qualifiers in the main event.

Venue

The main event of Skyesports Championship 5.0 will be held as a LAN tournament in front of a live audience in Mumbai, India. The exact venue will be announced later, along with ticketing information and details.

To the fans' excitement, Skyesports has confirmed that tickets for the event will be available free of cost. That said, the number of tickets is expected to be limited.

Prize pool

Skyesports Championship 2023 will feature a grand prize pool of $100,000 (~83 lakh INR). The winning team will take away $50,000, with the remaining being split among the other three teams. Additionally, the tournament's MVP (Most valuable player) will be rewarded $1000.

The prize pool distribution for the event will be as follows:

Place $USD Participants 1st $50,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $13,000 4th $6,000

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Skyesports Championship 2023: Schedule and live results

The schedule for the CS2 Skyesports Championship 5.0 Qualifiers is as follows:

UAE Qualifier: November 16 to November 19, 2023

November 16 to November 19, 2023 India Qualifier: November 17 to November 22, 2023

Once the remaining two sets of qualifiers conclude, fans can get ready to watch the final stage of the tournament. The playoff stage is set to commence on December 1, 2023, with the Grand Final of the event scheduled for December 3, 2023.

A full schedule of the event, including match timings and live results, will be provided once more information is available.

Where to watch Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Skyesports Championship 2023

Counter-Strike 2 fans can tune into Skyesports' official handle on Loco to watch the tournament live in action. It is currently unknown whether it will be streamed in other languages or on different platforms. Interested readers, however, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more exciting updates on the Skyesports Championship 2023 and CS2.