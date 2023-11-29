Esports & Gaming
Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: All bosses and their statistics

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Nov 29, 2023 01:09 GMT
Every boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Cuphead was released in 2017. The title immediately gained popularity due to its punishing gameplay style and hand-drawn cartoonish art. Studio MDHR expanded its storyline by releasing the Delicious Last Course DLC in 2022. A fourth island was added, and Ms. Chalice was reintroduced as a playable character, along with major quality-of-life improvements.

This article lists every boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course boss list

Inkwell Isle Four

1) Glumstone The Giant

  • Level Name: Gnome Way Out
  • Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1150/1500/1700
  • Parryable Items: Gas Cloud, Jumping Gnomes, Dinner Bell, Blow Dart Bird
  • Abilities: Geese Xing, Hammer Slammer, Spiky Hats, Hat Cannon, Gas Clouds, Sack Toss, Bone Spit, Drumstick Spit
  • Companions: Gnomes, Geese, Bear

2) Mortimer Freeze

  • Level Name: Snow Cult Scuffle
  • Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1350/1650/1850
  • Parryable Items: Cards, Buckets, Popsicles
  • Abilities: Whale Slame, Card Shot, Icicle Drop, Eye Shock
  • Companions: Icicle, Winter Whale, Ice Cube, Popsicles, Snow Cone

3) Moonshine Mob

  • Level Name: Bootlegger Boogie
  • Characters: Charlie, Light Bug, Anteater, Snail
  • Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/4/4
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 975/1255/1455
  • Parryable Items: Pesticide Gas (Charlie), Moonshine Barrels (Light Bug), Tongue (Anteater), Soundwaves (Snail)
  • Abilities: Web Bomb, Fly Call, Caterpillar Kick, Music Beam, Tongue Lash, Scuffle Ball, Voice Wave
  • Companions: Flies, Caterpillar Mobs, Moonshine Barrels, Ant Cops

4) Esther Winchester

  • Level Name: High-Noon Hoopla
  • Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2250/2850/3200
  • Parryable Items: Cactus Balls, Steaks, Jalapeños
  • Abilities: Snake Oil Shooting, Cactus Catch, Pepper Shooting
  • Companions: Horseflies, Vultures, Acme Beans

5) The Howling Aces

  • Level Name: Doggone Dogfight
  • Characters: Fighter Pilot Bulldog, Yankee Yippers, Sergeant O'Fera
  • Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
  • HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1600
  • Parryable Items: Bone Tattoos, Letters (BOW/WOW), Pink Lasers, Pineapple Nades
  • Abilities: Bone Tattoo, Tennis Ball, Yam Ball, Fire Hydrant Missile, Giant Paw Wall, Lasers, Bowl Slide, Pineapple Nades
  • Companions: Yankee Yappers

6) Chef Saltbaker

  • Level Name: A Dish To Die For
  • Phases: 4
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 1500/1700
  • Parryable Items: Sugar Cubes, Pepper, Hearts
  • Abilities: Sugar Cubes, Sliced Lime, Berry Barage
  • Companions: Cookies, Pepper Shakers

7) Angel and Demon (Secret Boss)

  • Level Name: One Hell of a Dream
  • Phases: 1
  • HP (Regular/Expert): 800/800
  • Parryable Items: Fireball
  • Abilities: Fireball, Halo Ring, Flame Shot, Water Shot
  • Companions: None

The King's Leap

The King's Leap is an optional challenge in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The bosses here are as follows:

1) The Pawns

  • Number of Pawns: 8
  • HP: 80 (10 each)
  • Parryable Items: Head
  • Abilities: Drop and Run

2) The Knight

  • HP: 200
  • Parryable Items: Mane (Neck Hair)
  • Abilities: Swinging Sword, Dash, Upthrust

3) The Bishop

  • HP: 90
  • Parryable Items: Head
  • Abilities: Bell Throw, Head Float

4) The Rook

  • HP: 160
  • Parryable Items: Heads
  • Abilities: Skull Launch, Head Launch, Sparkball

5) The Queen

  • HP: 80
  • Parryable Items: Cannons, Stacking Lion Statues
  • Abilities: Vase Launch, Stacking Lion Statues

This sums up the list of bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
