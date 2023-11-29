Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: All bosses and their statistics

Cuphead was released in 2017. The title immediately gained popularity due to its punishing gameplay style and hand-drawn cartoonish art. Studio MDHR expanded its storyline by releasing the Delicious Last Course DLC in 2022. A fourth island was added, and Ms. Chalice was reintroduced as a playable character, along with major quality-of-life improvements.
This article lists every boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course boss list
Inkwell Isle Four
1) Glumstone The Giant
- Level Name: Gnome Way Out
- Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1150/1500/1700
- Parryable Items: Gas Cloud, Jumping Gnomes, Dinner Bell, Blow Dart Bird
- Abilities: Geese Xing, Hammer Slammer, Spiky Hats, Hat Cannon, Gas Clouds, Sack Toss, Bone Spit, Drumstick Spit
- Companions: Gnomes, Geese, Bear
2) Mortimer Freeze
- Level Name: Snow Cult Scuffle
- Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1350/1650/1850
- Parryable Items: Cards, Buckets, Popsicles
- Abilities: Whale Slame, Card Shot, Icicle Drop, Eye Shock
- Companions: Icicle, Winter Whale, Ice Cube, Popsicles, Snow Cone
3) Moonshine Mob
- Level Name: Bootlegger Boogie
- Characters: Charlie, Light Bug, Anteater, Snail
- Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/4/4
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 975/1255/1455
- Parryable Items: Pesticide Gas (Charlie), Moonshine Barrels (Light Bug), Tongue (Anteater), Soundwaves (Snail)
- Abilities: Web Bomb, Fly Call, Caterpillar Kick, Music Beam, Tongue Lash, Scuffle Ball, Voice Wave
- Companions: Flies, Caterpillar Mobs, Moonshine Barrels, Ant Cops
4) Esther Winchester
- Level Name: High-Noon Hoopla
- Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 3/4/4
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2250/2850/3200
- Parryable Items: Cactus Balls, Steaks, Jalapeños
- Abilities: Snake Oil Shooting, Cactus Catch, Pepper Shooting
- Companions: Horseflies, Vultures, Acme Beans
5) The Howling Aces
- Level Name: Doggone Dogfight
- Characters: Fighter Pilot Bulldog, Yankee Yippers, Sergeant O'Fera
- Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3
- HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1600
- Parryable Items: Bone Tattoos, Letters (BOW/WOW), Pink Lasers, Pineapple Nades
- Abilities: Bone Tattoo, Tennis Ball, Yam Ball, Fire Hydrant Missile, Giant Paw Wall, Lasers, Bowl Slide, Pineapple Nades
- Companions: Yankee Yappers
6) Chef Saltbaker
- Level Name: A Dish To Die For
- Phases: 4
- HP (Regular/Expert): 1500/1700
- Parryable Items: Sugar Cubes, Pepper, Hearts
- Abilities: Sugar Cubes, Sliced Lime, Berry Barage
- Companions: Cookies, Pepper Shakers
7) Angel and Demon (Secret Boss)
- Level Name: One Hell of a Dream
- Phases: 1
- HP (Regular/Expert): 800/800
- Parryable Items: Fireball
- Abilities: Fireball, Halo Ring, Flame Shot, Water Shot
- Companions: None
The King's Leap
The King's Leap is an optional challenge in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The bosses here are as follows:
1) The Pawns
- Number of Pawns: 8
- HP: 80 (10 each)
- Parryable Items: Head
- Abilities: Drop and Run
2) The Knight
- HP: 200
- Parryable Items: Mane (Neck Hair)
- Abilities: Swinging Sword, Dash, Upthrust
3) The Bishop
- HP: 90
- Parryable Items: Head
- Abilities: Bell Throw, Head Float
4) The Rook
- HP: 160
- Parryable Items: Heads
- Abilities: Skull Launch, Head Launch, Sparkball
5) The Queen
- HP: 80
- Parryable Items: Cannons, Stacking Lion Statues
- Abilities: Vase Launch, Stacking Lion Statues
This sums up the list of bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation