Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: All bosses and their statistics

Cuphead was released in 2017. The title immediately gained popularity due to its punishing gameplay style and hand-drawn cartoonish art. Studio MDHR expanded its storyline by releasing the Delicious Last Course DLC in 2022. A fourth island was added, and Ms. Chalice was reintroduced as a playable character, along with major quality-of-life improvements.

This article lists every boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course boss list

Inkwell Isle Four

1) Glumstone The Giant

Level Name: Gnome Way Out

Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1150/1500/1700

Parryable Items: Gas Cloud, Jumping Gnomes, Dinner Bell, Blow Dart Bird

Abilities: Geese Xing, Hammer Slammer, Spiky Hats, Hat Cannon, Gas Clouds, Sack Toss, Bone Spit, Drumstick Spit

Companions: Gnomes, Geese, Bear

2) Mortimer Freeze

Level Name: Snow Cult Scuffle

Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1350/1650/1850

Parryable Items: Cards, Buckets, Popsicles

Abilities: Whale Slame, Card Shot, Icicle Drop, Eye Shock

Companions: Icicle, Winter Whale, Ice Cube, Popsicles, Snow Cone

3) Moonshine Mob

Level Name: Bootlegger Boogie

Characters: Charlie, Light Bug, Anteater, Snail

Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/4/4

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 975/1255/1455

Parryable Items: Pesticide Gas (Charlie), Moonshine Barrels (Light Bug), Tongue (Anteater), Soundwaves (Snail)

Abilities: Web Bomb, Fly Call, Caterpillar Kick, Music Beam, Tongue Lash, Scuffle Ball, Voice Wave

Companions: Flies, Caterpillar Mobs, Moonshine Barrels, Ant Cops

4) Esther Winchester

Level Name: High-Noon Hoopla

Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 3/4/4

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 2250/2850/3200

Parryable Items: Cactus Balls, Steaks, Jalapeños

Abilities: Snake Oil Shooting, Cactus Catch, Pepper Shooting

Companions: Horseflies, Vultures, Acme Beans

5) The Howling Aces

Level Name: Doggone Dogfight

Characters: Fighter Pilot Bulldog, Yankee Yippers, Sergeant O'Fera

Phases (Simple/ Regular/Expert): 2/3/3

HP (Simple/Regular/Expert): 1100/1400/1600

Parryable Items: Bone Tattoos, Letters (BOW/WOW), Pink Lasers, Pineapple Nades

Abilities: Bone Tattoo, Tennis Ball, Yam Ball, Fire Hydrant Missile, Giant Paw Wall, Lasers, Bowl Slide, Pineapple Nades

Companions: Yankee Yappers

6) Chef Saltbaker

Level Name: A Dish To Die For

Phases: 4

HP (Regular/Expert): 1500/1700

Parryable Items: Sugar Cubes, Pepper, Hearts

Abilities: Sugar Cubes, Sliced Lime, Berry Barage

Companions: Cookies, Pepper Shakers

7) Angel and Demon (Secret Boss)

Level Name: One Hell of a Dream

Phases: 1

HP (Regular/Expert): 800/800

Parryable Items: Fireball

Abilities: Fireball, Halo Ring, Flame Shot, Water Shot

Companions: None

The King's Leap

The King's Leap is an optional challenge in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The bosses here are as follows:

1) The Pawns

Number of Pawns: 8

HP: 80 (10 each)

Parryable Items: Head

Abilities: Drop and Run

2) The Knight

HP: 200

Parryable Items: Mane (Neck Hair)

Abilities: Swinging Sword, Dash, Upthrust

3) The Bishop

HP: 90

Parryable Items: Head

Abilities: Bell Throw, Head Float

4) The Rook

HP: 160

Parryable Items: Heads

Abilities: Skull Launch, Head Launch, Sparkball

5) The Queen

HP: 80

Parryable Items: Cannons, Stacking Lion Statues

Abilities: Vase Launch, Stacking Lion Statues

This sums up the list of bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.