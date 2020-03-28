Custom Room feature might be added soon in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is expected to get a new custom lobby feature soon

The settings have also featured casting abilities, which hints about tournaments at some stage in future.

Picture source: Dexerto

Yesterday, Infinity Ward released one of the new updates for Call of Duty Warzone, where the game received several further content modifications. Followed by the four new weapons which have been just introduced in the Battle Royale mode, the developers have also fixed numerous bug fixes.

However, in between the latest update, a Twitter user "Simply Put I'm A God" encountered some unusual setting in COD Warzone which appeared due to a strange glitch. The player also shared the screenshots of the game settings on social media, as you can see below:

@TheXclusiveAce @Drift0r yall seen this b4? Game jus glitched out for me pic.twitter.com/pCkl36cdSt — Simply Put I'm A God (@Myst_ics) March 25, 2020

After looking at all the options, it can be concluded that the game will soon get a custom lobby feature like other strategic video games. The images are depicting the settings to create a custom in-game lobby with customised rules, where players have the ability to host their server with a different set of rules.

In addition, under the game tab, the last two options CDL tuning and CoDCaster have been typically used for casting the official tournaments. With that in mind, it can be considered that the Call of Duty Warzone championships will be held soon in future too.

However, official confirmation is still pending - though it might not be too long before one of the developers responds to this tweet, should speculation continue with time.