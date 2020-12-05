Cyber Week in PUBG Mobile: Everything to know

PUBG Mobile offers users an extensive assortment of in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, and more. The developers regularly add various events to keep players engaged. In the recent Cyber Week events, players can obtain a variety of exclusive items at lower prices.

For the duration of the event, players can also complete missions to obtain Cyber Points. These can be used to redeem specific rewards. Here’s what the users can receive from it:

Emoji King Top

Xmas Ghost Ornament

Cyber Week Discount Pack

Joyful Emoji Parachute

Cyber Week Exclusive Pack

Also, 100 players with the highest Cyber Points in the servers will receive an exclusive title.

Cyber Week in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Many of the events have already come to an end but some of them are still underway.

Lucky Spin (27th November to 17th December)

Lucky Spin event (Image Via PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

Players can spend UC to make a spin to draw a single random reward. The first draw of the day costs 10 UC. Each draw awards users with one luck. This increases the chances of getting the Jackpot.

When the luck is full, i.e. it reaches 200, players will receive the Outlawed Fantasy – UMP45.

Custom Pack (1st December to 8th December)

Custom Pack

The Custom Pack enables players to purchase UC at a heavily discounted rate. Players will also be able to customize the rare item they wish to purchase alongside UC by tapping the '+’ symbol.

It is crucial to note that during the event, the players will be able to purchase this item only once.

Lucky Treasures (Waverider Treasure) (1st December to 21st December)

(Image Via: PUBG Mobile / Twitter)

In this event, there are 2 grand prizes: Frog Price Set and Irradiated Frog Set. Once the players receive a reward, it will not be repeated. Hence players are guaranteed to obtain the set if they draw 10 times.

The following is the cost of drawing the reward:

Cost to draw the reward

Custom Crate (4th December to 26th December)

Custom Crate

During this event, the players will be able to create their pool of rewards. The users will have to spend AG/UC to remove an item from the pool. With the number of items removed, the cost will also increase.

However, there is a limit on the number of items that can be removed.

