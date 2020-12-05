As PUBG Mobile Indian version's return gets delayed, pros switch to Korean version for scrims

As the PUBG Mobile Indian version's comeback has been delayed, several pros have switched to the Korean counterpart for scrims.

It has been more than three weeks since the initial announcement of the PUBG Mobile Indian version was made by the PUBG Corporation. There have been several positive developments about the game's availability in the country, including the teasers featuring Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan. Soon after, there was news of PUBG India being registered as a company.

However, no revelations have been made about the definite release date of the game in the country. The latest reports suggest that the Indian version of the game might get delayed as it is yet to receive a green signal from the ministry to restart its operations.

Pros switch to the Korean version for scrims due to the PUBG Mobile Indian version's delay

Due to the PUBG Mobile Indian version's delay, some of the players have shifted to the Korean version, to begin with their practice for the imminent release.

According to the sources, some teams have been given directions by their international representatives to continue practicing the KR version.

Some of the most prominent teams in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene have started their practice by participating in multiple scrims hosted by several organizations, including Villager Esports and APL Esports.

Advertisement

The Villager Esports professional scrim had just begun yesterday. As per the description of the official stream, here is a list of the teams:

TSM Entity

Orange Rock

Galaxy Racer

Godlike

TeamIND

Fnatic

TeamX

Crawlers

Marcos Gaming

TEAM TAMILAS

iNSANE

BRAWLERS

Future Station

Element Esports

No Rules Extreme

Reaper X

TEAM UP50

Team Ghost (IE)

KitKat

Here is the list of teams that were part of the APL Esports Pro Scrims yesterday

FNATIC🇮🇳

GODLIKE🇮🇳

IND

MARCOS GAMING🇮🇳

ELEMENT ESPORTS🇮🇳

KITKAT🇮🇳

CRAWLERS🇮🇳

FINTOX🇮🇳

TEAM INSANE🇮🇳

FUTURE STATION🇮🇳

LIVECRAFT🇮🇳

STE🇮🇳

8TH WONDER🇮🇳

MYST MYM🇮🇳

NRX🇮🇳

POWER HOUSE🇮🇳

PARTICLE 7🇮🇳

RIP OFFICIAL🇮🇳

Also read: List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available to play