It has been more than three weeks since the Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced by the South Korean company. Since then, there have been several positive and negative updates for the game’s fans in India.

Post the announcement, teasers featuring some of the most prominent faces in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, inclduing Dynamo, Kronten and Jonathan, were dropped. A website exclusive to the version was launched as well.

Also, PUBG Mobile India was registered as a private limited company, and two directors were named - Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Sean (Hyunil) Sohn.

Many fans and players felt that with with these developments, the game would soon make a comeback in the country.

Now, as per the latest reports, it could be a while before the game comes back, as PUBG Mobile is yet to receive a green signal from MEITY, and had requested the ministry for a meeting.

However, according to a new report by Inside Sport, PUBG Mobile India officials are yet to receive a response from the government about this meeting.

Report: PUBG Mobile India officials yet to receive a response from the government for meeting

The report states that PUBG Mobile India officials are yet to receive a response from the ministry with regard the meeting.

A source close to the game's operators told Inside Sport:

“Government is yet to respond to the request for the meeting. The game promoters are ready to comply to all norms set by the Indian government – but no response has comeback from the MEITY office.”

Earlier, a Ministry source had told Inside Sport:

"No permission to PUBG to operate in India as yet"

The report also added that this meeting could decide the game's return in the country.

With various reports propping up, Indian PUBG Mobile fans can do nothing more than wait for the official announcement about the exact availability of the title in the country. This can be done by following the official handles of PUBG Mobile India. Links for the same are given below:

