List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available to play

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale title – PUBG Mobile. The game was released over a year ago, and just as its better sibling, it has amassed a massive playerbase worldwide and is extremely popular among players.

The toned-down version provides a similar battle royale experience but has a lower device requirement and needs only 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of storage. The game features some changes, including comparatively smaller maps, fewer players in a match, and more. However, the popular battle royale title is yet to be released in many countries.

In this article, we provide a list of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available.

List of countries where PUBG Mobile Lite is available

The PUBG Mobile Lite version has currently only been launched in the countries/regions listed below:

South-East Asia

Philippines, Malaysia, Burma, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, Hongkong, Macao.

Asia

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

Africa

Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique, Cote-d'Ivoire, Angola, Madagascar, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Zambia, Republic of Senegal, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin, Togo, Central African Republic, Congo, Liberia, Mauritania, Namibia, Botswana, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Cape Verde.

Middle East

Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Israel, Yemen.

Europe

Turkey, Russia, Republic of Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Armenia, Republic of Macedonia, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

America

Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Republic of Costa Rica, Panama, Bahamas, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Netherlands Antilles, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Oceania

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands.

(Source: Tencent Games)

