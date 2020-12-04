Cybernight: Twitter to host official Cyberpunk 2077 launch party

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10, and Twitter will host a digital launch party with a custom #CyberNight hashmoji on December 9.

The Cyberpunk 2077 launch party will begin at 6PM EST on December 9 with a look back at the journey of the game's development.

One of the major events will be a Q&A hosted by Parris Lilly and two Cyberpunk 2077 developers, Miles Tost and Patrick Mills.

Cyberpunk 2077 #Cybernight Twitter launch party

Tost and Mills are both major developers at CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077. Tost himself is the Senior Level Designer while Mills is the Senior Quest Designer.

They will both be speaking during the Q&A on Twitter which is likely the final culmination of information for fans to divulge in.

We’re teaming up with @CyberpunkGame to host #CyberNight — the official launch party of Cyberpunk 2077!



Like this Tweet and you’re in. pic.twitter.com/pzHYHphUzZ — Twitter Gaming lives in Night City (@TwitterGaming) December 3, 2020

As for the rest of the event, there will be a custom emoji within #CyberNight that will be rolled out by Twitter for the digital launch party. There will also be some surprises for fans who stick around throughout the launch party event. What those surprises or elements are, however, has not been revealed.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account posted a clip to announce the collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 and Twitter. The clip starts in 2012 when a fan tweets out in excitement that Cyberpunk 2077 is really happening. Tweets are used to display each milestone in tandem with the collaboration.

Advertisement

After 2013, the clip jumps to 2019 when Keanu Reeves was revealed as a part of Cyberpunk 2077. More excited tweets followed the clip of Johnny Silverhand.

Each subsequent tweet is used to show different features in Cyberpunk 2077 that fans are excited about, like full-body customization and the Samurai.

No matter if you have been Tweeting since day one or just recently joined us - we are thankful for our community here.

That is why we’ve teamed up with @TwitterGaming for something special #CyberNight

Dec 9th 3pm PT | Midnight CETpic.twitter.com/Ir73fTCI9W — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

The clip finishes with some reveals in 2020, followed by a quick tweet that reads, "See you at #CyberNight".

It's clear that the launch event will celebrate the long development road for Cyberpunk 2077, which has had a couple of speed bumps like release date delays.

Recently, there had been rumors from Dr Disrespect that Cyberpunk 2077 would be launching at 7pm EST on December 9. Though that isn't confirmed, the Witcher 3 launch worked the same way.

It will be interesting to see if a surprise confirmation of the rumor happens during the live Q&A on Twitter. Fans will have to keep an eye out on December 9.