Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 hotfix patch: Full list of changes for PC, Xbox, and PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't exactly get off to a solid start on its December 10th release date, with the conversation around the game dominated by that of bugs and glitches. To make matters worse, Cyberpunk 2077's performance on last-gen consoles left much to be desired.

However, the devs at CD Projekt Red have been hard at work trying to get the game up to a level that is satisfactory to console players as well as PC players.

The last hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077, 1.05, fixed a tonne of problems on both consoles and PC, but players soon discovered a massive bug in the save file system.

The save files would get corrupted as a result of crafting too many items in the game, leading the PC player base to let out a collective sigh. The hotfix 1.06 fixes the save file issue and seeks to eliminate the issue of frequent crashes on consoles as well.

List of changes for PC, Xbox, and PS4 in Cyberpunk 2077's 1.06 hotfix patch

Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles!



Here is the full list of changes: https://t.co/z7vI1cCQri pic.twitter.com/TYFqC7Kv4d — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 23, 2020

Full list of changes made to consoles as well as PC:

Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

The devs have made it quite clear that the fix won't be able to fix corrupted save files, but at least players won't run into the same issue in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077's performance on last-gen consoles is a hotly discussed topic on the internet. While CDPR has maintained it won't resemble the performance of a high-end PC or a next-gen console, it will still be up to par with the help of patches.

CD Projekt Red has laid out a solid roadmap of future patches, with players set to receive two large patches in January and February.

