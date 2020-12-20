Cyberpunk 2077, like many roleplaying games, allows its players to respec. However, the way to do this isn't really outlined by the game's various tutorials.

What exactly does it mean to respec? Respec is a term in the RPG genre that involves moving attributes, skills, or other points around the skill tree. This lets characters become different builds and lets players see how they would work as other styles.

Cyberpunk 2077 has three different Lifepaths to choose from. As well, players can put attribute points into several different areas. Those different attributes then have different perks available. It's very intricate and those wanting to respec will need to spend some in-game cash.

How to respec in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

In Cyberpunk 2077, players looking to respec will need to find a Ripperdoc. Ripperdocs are located all throughout Night City and V is introduced to a handful during the story. These locations are the only places to respec.

There is a mod known as the Tabula E-Rasa. This is a play on the term "tabula rasa", which is the concept that people are born with no mental content, meaning all knowledge is gained from understanding and experience.

The mod costs $100,000 out of V's pocket. It is a tough choice to make, as that money could upgrade V immensely during the current point spread. If money is no object, though, spend the dollars and respec away.

Image via CD Projekt RED

There is a catch, however. Cyberpunk 2077 does not allow players to respec completely. There is no option for a clean slate. Only the perks points allocated throughout the playthrough are reset. Up to 50 attributes can be placed in Cyberpunk 2077 and those stay put.

Be sure to choose V's attributes wisely since those will remain locked entirely. The easiest thing to do, however, is study the skill tree and available perks at the start of the game. This will help plan out perk placement and keep the cash for some of the other important aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 like body modifications, weapons, and vehicles.