What's the fastest vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 has an incredibly fast car at 1,660 horsepower, and there are a couple points where players can obtain it.

The Rayfield Caliburn is the fastest car in Cyberpunk, and can be obtained for free during the mission "Ghost Town." The mission takes place in the Badlands and is linked to the character Panam.

Players can decide to help Panam fight against Nash after her car is taken back in the Cyberpunk 2077 mission. In the area, there is a mine with a large container. Inside is the Rayfield Caliburn, and all players need to grab the shard that goes along with it. They are then free to hop in the car and speed away faster than ever in Cyberpunk 2077.

It's certainly possible to miss the car during the mission, but players shouldn't worry if they do. The Rayfield Caliburn will remain in the same area as before.

Players should head just north of the Sunset Motel, which is also a fast travel point, and the mine will be at the end of two roads that converge in a U. In the mine, there will be the same container with the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077.

Free cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Getting the Rayfield Caliburn is impossible through the use of currency. Unfortunately, that means completing Ghost Town is a requirement to get the Rayfield Caliburn, but there is a silver lining. Plenty of money will be saved instead of losing an entire savings on an insanely fast car.

Many of the cars in Cyberpunk 2077 end up being free, which is great news for players saving up or even just trying to grab every collectible car that they can for their garage. One of the easiest vehicles to get is Jackie's Motorcycle after completing a certain spoiler-filled quest following the main prologue.

Free cars in Cyberpunk 2077 are generally linked to completing quests, whether they are side or main quests. The Porsche 911 II Turbo is one example that used to belong to Johnny Silverhand. Another free car can be obtained by completing street fight quests.

For players who want to save some time and get an easy ride, purchasing vehicles is always still an option. Fixers will call up and make offers for potential vehicles all the time in Cyberpunk 2077. Some cost a lot, but more than a few are a quick buy with some quests completed.