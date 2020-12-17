How to change vehicles in your garage menu in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of vehicles to collect, and the player garage can quickly become full.

Early on, players in Cyberpunk 2077 will get access to the ability to call their car or summon it in a sense.

The respective button on each platform needs to be held in order to bring up the menu and call the car. On PC, that is the V key. On console, the right d-pad button will work for either Xbox or PlayStation.

Once more cars are collected, players in Cyberpunk 2077 can hold down the garage button, which is the same as the one for calling their car, and can scroll through whatever vehicles they own. Selecting a given vehicle will bring it within the area for the player to use

Vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 and the garage

The initial start to Cyberpunk 2077 is typically slow, and players will have to wait a bit before they get the ability to call a car over. After gaining the ability, finding more cars will also be slow. However, once the initial prelude section of the story progresses through, Fixers will start contacting V in swarms.

Fixers in Night City have plenty of side missions for players to progress through in Cyberpunk 2077. While there are plenty of missions to pick up, the Fixers will also offer vehicles to purchase.

Each Fixer has their own theme that the cars they offer up will match. As time goes on, more options will be made available for players to buy from the Fixers.

If players do decide to purchase vehicles from Fixers, the process of doing so is fairly simple and fast. Once the target vehicle to purchase is marked, players are brought to the area of the Fixer. Rather than talking to an NPC or dealer though, the vehicle is simply placed in a lot for the player to pick up.

From there, the correct amount of funds will be needed to toggle the purchase and get rights to use the car. Some of the earliest vehicles cost around $13,000 and will slowly increase in price as Fixers provide more options.

As players acquire more vehicles from Fixer options in Cyberpunk 2077, the new vehicles will show up in the garage menu when toggling the option. There are plenty of vehicles to collect, so the garage should fill up fast.