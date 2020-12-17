Cyberpunk 2077 has a massive roster of vehicles that players can obtain.

Some vehicles can be purchased, but there is a long list of free ones. Instead of costing V a life savings worth of eddies, free cars can be gotten throughout Night City.

The majority of free cars in Cyberpunk 2077 are obtained by completing quests. Once obtained, these free cars are immediately added to V's garage. Players can then call these vehicles to their location whenever a set of wheels are needed.

The full list of free Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Apollo Scorpion

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Apollo Scorpion is one of the easiest free vehicles to obtain in Cyberpunk 2077. Complete the Main Job Life During Wartime. That's all it takes and the Apollo Scorpion is V's once it is done.

Alvarado Vato

Image via CD Projekt RED

In the Glen portion of Beat on the Brat, V faces Cesar. He needs some cash, so he puts up his car if V bets some cold hard eddies. Simply win the fight against Cesar and the car is V's. Be sure to take it and the money, because the option to let Cesar keep it all is available.

Delamain No. 21

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Delamain No. 21 is given to V after the player completes Cyberpunk 2077's Epistrophy side jobs. Once they are finished, the Delamain No. 21 is available with a handful of different variants.

Porsche 911 II Turbo

Image via CD Projekt RED

This Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle once belonged the iconic Johnny Silverhand. To obtain this vehicle, complete the Chippin' In side job with Rogue. Near the end, V will be given a choice to kill or spare someone. Spare that person and a keycard to a cargo container is given. That container hosts the car. Kill that person and V can still get the car by looting the keycard off the body and opening the container.

Colby CX410 Butte

Image via CD Projekt RED

There is no quest for this one. Instead, V just needs to get into the driver's seat and this car will be owned. In the Badlands, there is a Desert Film Set that can be explored. This vehicle is next to a trailer. Just take it.

Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech

Image via CD Projekt RED

This is the car that V has been driving in all of the advertisements for Cyberpunk 2077. Complete the gig entitled Life's Work. Then wait three in-game days for the Sex on Wheels mission to be available. Finish Sex on Wheels and the car belongs to V.

Thorton Mackinaw "Beast"

Image via CD Projekt RED

The Beast is truly a beast of a vehicle. The Beast in Me side jobs are a series of races with a character named Claire. Complete all of these races and after the final one, Claire will simply give V the best to leave the past in the past.

Quadra Type-66 "Cthulhu"

Image via CD Projekt RED

During the final race of the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 side job, The Beast in Me, V will need to let Sampson live. Sampson is the man Claire is looking to kill during the race. Sampson will call V and offer the vehicle for free. Otherwise, it's available for $76,000 if Sampson doesn't make it out alive.

Thornton Galena “Rattler”

This vehicle is only available to Cyberpunk 2077 players that choose the Nomad Lifepath. The side job These Boots Are Made For Walkin' is all that needs to be done in order to obtain this car.

Arch Nazare “Itsumade”

Image via Dabutwo

The Highwayman side job grants the Arch Nazare “Itsumade." This bike is obtained after completing a rather complex puzzle in Cyberpunk 2077.

Go to the southeastern weapon shop in Rancho Coronado. Open the garage door behind the shop, check the computer, and read the message. This gives the quest for the puzzle that leads to this vehicle.

Rayfield Caliburn (Black)

Image via CD Projekt RED

The fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 comes absolutely free. This one is sitting there, ready for V to hop in and take it. Drive past the area where the Wraiths are taken care of for Panam. Just past that point is a shipping container that holds this speedy set of wheels.

Jackie's Arch

Image via CD Projekt RED

Jackie's Arch is one of several motorcycles available in Cyberpunk 2077. In order to get this, players need to get to the point where Jackie passes away. Go to the memorial his mother puts together and she will give V the keys at the end.