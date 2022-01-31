Cyberpunk 2077 alternative cover image datamined on PS5, hinting at next-gen patch releasing soon

According to a recent data mine by PlayStationSize, an alternative cover for Cyberpunk 2077 has been added to the PlayStation 5 backend, suggesting that the next-gen patch might be coming very soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 will permanently be engraved in video game history. As the next title by the brilliant Witcher 3 Wild Hunt developers, the game had the stakes stacked against it. CD Projekt Red poised the title as a revolution of the RPG genre and built its hype.

However, when the game was finally released in December 2020, it was an unfinished title with missing features and lots of bugs and glitches. Since then, the game has seen multiple significant patches that have fixed many issues, with more set for the future.

The cover art of Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch has been added to the PS5 backend, hinting at a release date soon

The next-gen update of Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to arrive with patch 1.5, is somewhat being developed to be a reboot of the game, aiming for a fresh start. According to previous rumours, the game will be renamed Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition with the next-gen patch.

The rumour went further in-depth and stated the next-gen patch would bring some much-requested quality of life features, like barbershops, a garage, improved AI, a transmog system, complete rebalancing of the loot system, and a new UI. For a possible reveal date, the rumour stated a mid-February livestream, and it seems like that might be true.

Recently, PlayStation Game Size over on Twitter discovered that an alternative cover image was added to the backend of the PlayStation network, which certainly hints at a major update of the title.

Idle Sloth @IdleSloth84 (Leaked) Cyberpunk 2077 image with an alternate cover has been found on the PlayStation network backend, it could mean the Xbox Series and PS5 versions are releasing soon. (Leaked) Cyberpunk 2077 image with an alternate cover has been found on the PlayStation network backend, it could mean the Xbox Series and PS5 versions are releasing soon. https://t.co/WwDsKuq745

The Cyberpunk next-gen versions of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available for all current owners of the title. While features are already available on PC, such as higher resolution, ray-tracing is expected to make its way to the game. It is uncertain what other improvements the title will be seeing.

Hopefully, CD Projekt Red will soon unveil a look at the title, with a release date and featured improvements.

