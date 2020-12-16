Cyberpunk 2077: Breaking Bad, John Wick, The Matrix and more Easter eggs in-game

After years of delays and production hassles, CD Projekt Red's magnum opus Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit the shelves, amid much fanfare.

The dystopian RPG features a futuristic setting akin to Ridley Scott's Los Angeles in Blade Runner and is replete with tons of pop-culture references and fun Easter eggs.

Apart from incorporating a nod to video games such as Death Stranding and The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 also pays homage to classic movies and TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The Shining, John Wick and more.

The best movie and TV show Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077

#5 The Shining

The Shining (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror masterpiece, The Shining, based on Stephen King's bestseller, is referenced in the form of a pretty cool Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077.

In fact, the Easter egg was first revealed to fans in the E3 2018 gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077, where the protagonist V enters a room, numbered 1237. This is seemingly an ode to the ominous Room 237 which haunts young Danny Torrance in The Shining.

Moreover, fans of the movie will remember that there was a naked woman lying dead in the bathtub inside Room 237. In Cyberpunk 2077, V will also find a naked woman lying in a bathtub in Room 1237.

#4 John Wick

Cyberpunk 2077 also incorporates a subtle nod to Keanu Reeves' stylized action flick, John Wick, via an interaction with an NPC in the game.

In the video above, players need to select the option to meet a certain Sergei at a designated location. In doing so, they will meet an NPC who proceeds to speak about "a normal man with a beard, wearing brown shoes, who is nothing breathtaking".

@FunWithGuru Took some pics of the Cyberpunk 2077 John Wick easter egg if ya want them. pic.twitter.com/V2fissCBsM — Eldritch Joe Kerr. (@JoeKerr019) December 12, 2020

If the reference to Keanu Reeves' John Wick wasn't clear enough, he also goes on to mention "a little dog".

Those who have watched the movie will be instantly reminded of how the murder of John Wick's dog causes him to on a legendary killing spree.

#3 The Matrix

The Matrix (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Yet another Keanu Reeves movie to feature on this list is none other than The Matrix, which is undoubtedly one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made.

Cyberpunk 2077 pays homage to The Matrix via one of the film's most iconic scenes, i.e The Red Pill Blue Pill scene.

During one particular interaction with an NPC at the Afterlife Night club, a character offers the protagonist, V, an option to choose between a red pill and a blue pill.

Fans of the The Matrix will instantly recognize the nod to the scene where Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus presents Keanu Reeves' Neo with the exact same dilemma during one of the most iconic sequences in film history.

#2 Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad (Image via CD Projekt Red)

One of the highest-rated TV shows of all time, Breaking Bad also finds its way into Cyberpunk 2077, courtesy of not one but two Easter eggs.

The first of these Easter eggs is in the form of a mission called The Heisenberg Principle, which revolves around destroying a drug lab.

PIZZA ON THE ROOF — mothboy (@CuteMothboy) December 16, 2020

The second Easter Egg is sure to excite die-hard fans of the show as on visiting a trailer park in Cyberpunk 2077, fans will spot a pizza strewn on the roof of a house.

This is a pretty cool reference to the iconic scene in Breaking Bad where Bryan Cranston's Walter White launches an entire unsliced pizza onto the roof of his home.

#1 Blade Runner

Blade Runner (Image via FunWithGuru/ YouTube)

In an absolute gem of an Easter egg, Cyberpunk 2077 has an iconic reference to Blade Runner's most famous scene, the "Tears in Rain" montage.

Featuring a character similar to Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty, an NPC can be seen sitting in the rain and holding a white dove on the roof of the abandoned Advocet Hotel in-game.

Apart from an ode to the iconic scene, there is also a reference to the monologue spoken by the antagonist, Roy Batty, in the form of a plaque that can be found on the memorial building in Northoak, adorned with a symbolic image of a Dove.

Check out the videos below for a list of more such exciting Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Eggs including The Office, Indiana Jones and more!