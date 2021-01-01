Cyberpunk 2077 child models are really just smaller versions of adults

Cyberpunk 2077 has some child NPCs, and it turns out that they may just be smaller versions of adult models.

A Twitter user named tanisthelesbiab posted a couple of screenshots and a caption that pointed out the weird look of the child models. Apparently, they are simply scaled-down versions of the civilians in Cyberpunk 2077. Just looking at them is off-putting and painfully apparent that those separate models were not implemented.

I seriously cannot get over how the Cyberpunk 2077 child models are just the normal civilian models shrunken down to look like kids. pic.twitter.com/HcX96hNt86 — Tanis! 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) December 30, 2020

In the Twitter thread, the user continued to point out the lack of a child character model in the game. A screenshot was shared from one of the game's cinematic trailers a couple of years ago that showed a kid playing with what looks like a virtual reality device. The user questioned why there was a difference in the trailer versus the final result.

A debate about character models in Cyberpunk 2077

The comments for the Twitter thread were undoubtedly full of debate as many Cyberpunk 2077 fans came to the game's defense. One user posted a screenshot of another child found around the streets of Night City. The child appears more typical in that particular screenshot, but it's still unclear what the model being used precisely is.

Both sides of the debate had plenty of likes, and it was clear there was disagreement on the subject. For the most part, the front view of child NPCs looks like they could just be sized down versions of adults.

Advertisement

The child models initially tweeted are some of the only child characters that are found in a reasonably significant quest. Those NPCs for sure are scaled-down versions of adult civilian models around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

honestly? have never really seen a decent child model in any game. like. don't a lot of games model off of actual people? like mo cap? why can't they bring in a child to make a child model??????? — skeletonfather (@fatherskeleton) December 30, 2020

Because of this post, and others like it, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have conveyed their concern about the game. Some were worried that people would see posts that pick apart aspects of Cyberpunk 207 like the random child models, and think the entire game is worth skipping.

Other users said that most open-world games have child models that are fuel for nightmares.

However, the children in The Witcher 3 were used as proof that it's not always the case. It's a painful comparison as they are from the same company from five years ago. Either way, it's likely the Cyberpunk 2077 community will still be split for a while.