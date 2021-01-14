Cyberpunk 2077 developer sparks outrage after  allegedly blaming Quality Assurance team 

CD Red Projekt’s co-founder Marcin Iwiński recently released a video apologizing for Cyberpunk 2077's state on Xbox One and PS4. However, this has backfired as he's been criticized for intentionally or unintentionally blaming the Quality Assurance team for not identifying the issues during testing.
Cyberpunk 2077 has received good reviews for its PC version, but the console players have experienced an incessant number of bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 players have also reported crashing issues since the game was released.
The objective of the video released by Marcin Iwiński was to make an apology for the issues that gamers have faced after having waited years for Cyberpunk 2077's release.
He added that the “issues did not come up during testing.” This comment has been now been picked up by the internet. The gaming community has accused him of pushing the QA under the bus.
Cyberpunk 2077 developer comes under scrutiny after releasing an apology video
Of course, there were a few people that defended the developers and said that the statement is being taken out of context but they were in the minority.
Marcin Iwiński did hold the upper management accountable for releasing the game despite the obvious issues that required fixing.
"I, and the entire leadership team, are deeply sorry for this(state of the game), and this video is me publicly owning up to that. Every change and improvement needed to be tested, and as it turned out, our testing did not show a big part of the issues you experienced while playing the game,” said Iwiński.
Iwiński went on to talk about the updated schedule for fixes, downloadable content, and the launch of upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.
Some fans believe that it was simply impossible for the game’s issues to not show up during testing. Others thought that the QA team should definitely shoulder most of the blame if they could not identify such obvious issues.
Here are a few tweets that highlight the discontent towards Iwiński:
Cyberpunk 2077 certainly has some revolutionary aspects to it but they've been undermined by the circus that has surrounding it since its release.Published 14 Jan 2021, 17:49 IST