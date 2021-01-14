Cyberpunk 2077 developer sparks outrage after  allegedly blaming Quality Assurance team 

CD Red Projekt’s co-founder Marcin Iwiński recently released a video apologizing for Cyberpunk 2077's state on Xbox One and PS4. However, this has backfired as he's been criticized for intentionally or unintentionally blaming the Quality Assurance team for not identifying the issues during testing.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received good reviews for its PC version, but the console players have experienced an incessant number of bugs. Cyberpunk 2077 players have also reported crashing issues since the game was released.

This guy needs to watch skill up's review (on pc). The game really wasn't in a great state on pc either. But I also feel for them. Gamers lose their minds when they delayed multiple times, but also complain when it's released in a bad state. What were they meant to do? — Al (@alasdair_za) January 14, 2021

The objective of the video released by Marcin Iwiński was to make an apology for the issues that gamers have faced after having waited years for Cyberpunk 2077's release.

He added that the “issues did not come up during testing.” This comment has been now been picked up by the internet. The gaming community has accused him of pushing the QA under the bus.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer comes under scrutiny after releasing an apology video

Of course, there were a few people that defended the developers and said that the statement is being taken out of context but they were in the minority.

Already lost respect for CDPR leadership but putting the blame on QA is just wrong and it damages the work we've been doing to try and build appreciation for all roles in games. — Adam Campbell (@AC_Revolution) January 14, 2021

Marcin Iwiński did hold the upper management accountable for releasing the game despite the obvious issues that required fixing.

Dear gamers,

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

"I, and the entire leadership team, are deeply sorry for this(state of the game), and this video is me publicly owning up to that. Every change and improvement needed to be tested, and as it turned out, our testing did not show a big part of the issues you experienced while playing the game,” said Iwiński.

Iwiński went on to talk about the updated schedule for fixes, downloadable content, and the launch of upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

What? Testing is done concurrently with the rest of the development process. They dont finish the game and then start QA for a month before releasing.

The time frame of QA reporting bugs and testing Cyberpunk there was 5+ years. — Kazataca (@kazataca) January 14, 2021

lol as QA I know what it's like



QA are the scapegoats - most devs I work with rush thru features while barely testing & rely on QA to find all the bugs for them. With tight deadlines, its very difficult for everyone. QA can only test so much with so many different HW variations. — DW (@Sacred_Bleu) January 14, 2021

hate to break it to you but “our testing” does not completely translate to QA. He could be talking about the development team behind cyberpunk, the entire company, the QA team, or management — nope (@_Literalnobody_) January 14, 2021

Some fans believe that it was simply impossible for the game’s issues to not show up during testing. Others thought that the QA team should definitely shoulder most of the blame if they could not identify such obvious issues.

It takes an all-time grade-A level scumbag to throw your overworked and underpaid QA team under the bus at the level CDPR is pic.twitter.com/qfXKcmQwdZ — CC Kirby (@_cckirby) January 13, 2021

I'm yet to play this, so can't comment on my experience of the game, but its completely unacceptable for the Co-Founder to blame QA for the faults in Cyberpunk



"as it turned out, our testing did not show a big part of the issues you experienced while playing the game," Shameful https://t.co/IHPsnHBisH — Emily Sheraton 🐧❄ (@Hummingdragonx) January 14, 2021

Here are a few tweets that highlight the discontent towards Iwiński:

Would LOVE to know what the QA testing procedure was like for Cyberpunk after pulling that team under the bus for the higher ups mistakes — TheStebe (@The_Stebe) January 14, 2021

“our testing” doesn’t mean QA, just a little fyi for you there, and earlier in the video he says it’s nobody’s fault but upper management. so no, he doesn’t blame the QA team. searching her tweets about cyberpunk/cdpr, she has a long history of hating them for no reason. — hardy (@harrdyy) January 14, 2021

Loving the support for QA/QC/QV staff in this industry, after the Cyberpunk apology vid throwing their testing under the bus 💖 — Kenny (@AAAtoZed) January 14, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 certainly has some revolutionary aspects to it but they've been undermined by the circus that has surrounding it since its release.