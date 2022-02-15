Cyberpunk 2077 finally releases next-gen patch 1.5, free trial goes live today

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially revealed the hotly-anticipated patch 1.5, which not only updates the game for next-generation consoles but brings major quality of life improvements across all systems.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has had a dramatic journey since its launch, to say the least. Following in the footsteps of the legendary Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the game was hyped to be a genre-defining title in its own right. However, when the game was released back in December 2020, it was found to be in an unfinished state with missing features and a plethora of bugs and glitches.

Since then, the game has received major patches over the last year, with the biggest being patch 1.5, which brings next-generation updates with new DLCs and quality of life improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 brings optimizes the game for next-gen consoles

Cyberpunk takes the players to the beautifully dangerous Night City, where they take on the role of V and find out the darkest secrets hidden by the bright neon lights. When the game was released, it was in an unfinished state, which extended to even virtually unplayable in certain cases.

Over the last year, the title has received many major patches, that have solved a lot of issues, and improved the title for betterment. While the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions were already playable on the next-generation counterparts, with patch 1.5 the game receives dedicated versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The update features more than just graphical improvements, including ray-tracing. Fans have been asking for the apartment customerization and mid-game appearance changes for quite a while. Those, along with the addition of new weapon DLCs, are certainly going to be great additions.

The redesigned skill tree, along with the stats and economic balance, alters the role-playing aspect of Cyberpunk, giving players a new excuse to jump back in.

The update also brings significant balance and improvements to car handling alongside pedestrian NPC spawning and behaviour, making Night City a more-immersive sandbox experience.

The game is also currently giving free trials to new players across all platforms, and encouraging new players to give the game a try. All in all, after more than a year, Cyberpunk seems to have reached a good point with brighter days ahead.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can jump right into Night City and give the new update a try.

