Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 guide: How to pet a cat (Nibbles) in the game?

Cyberpunk 2077 has several cool features that make the game a larger-than-life experience: the ability to have a pet. Players can pet Nibbles and the feline companion and be obtained in the game, and he can also be added to an apartment.

Naturally, it might only sometimes be straightforward for players to find Nibbles if they know how. One will need to feed Nibbles to obtain him, which also has specific requirements. Players will need cat food, to begin with, to feed Nibbles, and he doesn't eat from anywhere.

Players must obtain their bowl within the game before Nibbles' attention will be drawn. Finding the bowl can be tricky, but thankfully, players can make their lives easier.

Knowing where to find the bowl and cat food will reduce the time investment and allow players to engage with other activities in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077's ability to pet a cat is what makes the game come alive

Feeding the cat is necessary if someone wants to bring him to their apartment. Cyberpunk 2077 players will require a feeding bowl and cat food. Players must head back to their apartment and follow the right corridor.

A litter bin with a bowl will prompt players to feed Nibbles. If players have the cat food, they can place it in the bowl, and Nibbles will appear. If they need pet food, players will have to find it out. Additionally, players will also find a data shard at this location which might be of use to them later in the game.

How to obtain cat food in Cyberpunk 2077?

Players will have to buy cat food if they don't have any, and the easiest process is to visit the Kabuki market. Cat food will look more like a parcel or envelope than any packet or tin can.

Once the cat food is purchased, return to the same litter bin and place the cat food when prompted. Players will need to pass the time in Cyberpunk 2077 for effect. There's no definite number, but 8-12 hours is a safe bet.

Once the time is passed, return to the same spot where Johnny will observe Nibbles. Players will then have to interact with Nibbles to make him their in-game pet, and he will come to live in the player's apartment. His favorite spot will be the laundry basket, and he will stay there throughout the player's journey.

Cyberpunk 2077 has dramatically improved since its first launch, and Nibbles is an excellent example. While he might not impact gameplay and missions, it just makes the environment feel alive. It will be interesting to see if such changes come up in the future.

The game will be getting its first major expansion in the form of Phantom Liberty later next year. Before that, CD Projekt Red assured us that further improvements would be made to the game along with new additions. There has been a massive spike in Cyberpunk 2077's popularity recently, and new players can even adopt a pet!

