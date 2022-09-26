Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.6 guide: How to complete Legendary Media Set and find all the equipment

The Legendary Media set in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the rarer occurrences with which a player can customize their entire look in a synchronized fashion. While equipment sets might not work in the game the same way as in other titles, there are still reasons to obtain one.

While the game is an FPS, players can still use mods to observe how their characters appear in the third person. Moreover, the pieces of equipment that are part of the Legendary Set have some useful effects that can be very helpful to the players on their journey. That being said, several individual pieces of equipment are part of the set and can take players a lot of time.

However, there is already information about where players can find each item in the set. They will still need to invest time in finding each to complete the collection. It's worth it given what the pieces of equipment offer, and knowing the locations beforehand will also save a lot of time.

Cyberpunk 2077 players must find all six parts to complete the Legendary Media set

The Legendary Media set comprises of six parts, and players must travel across the game to find them all. These items can be found before or after the main storyline; some are tied directly to the quests. Having said that, the required effort will be worth it given that CD Projekt Red has introduced a new wardrobe system.

1) Head - Media baseball cap

In the southern part of the Badlands, there's a metal construct in the middle of a base that has been abandoned. Cyberpunk 2077 players must reach the platform's top to obtain the baseball cap.

2) Face - Armored Media Ocuset

The second piece can be found inside an abandoned RV located south of Pacifica in the Badlands in Cyberpunk 2077. The vehicle will be parked beside a road, and finding the item is quite straightforward. To get it, all players must do is enter the RV, inside which a container will have the face wrap.

3) Outer Torso - Media ballistic vest

The third part can be found in Japantown, Westbrook, near the Crescent and Broad fast travel terminal. This item wasn't originally available in Cyberpunk 2077 and was added in subsequent patches.

From the terminal, turn right and then cross the street. There will be another street that will need to be crossed to enter an alley. The legendary item will be on a balcony towards its end, and players will need to move up the stairs to find it.

4) Inner Torso - Nanowave Media shirt

Players will have to travel to Wellsprings, Heywood, to find the fourth piece of the set. There will be stairs nearby, and they must come down to find the vest.

5 & 6) Legs - Media cargo pants

The pants can be found on a body present on the roof of a restaurant. The restaurant is in Charter Hill, Westbrook, and it could be difficult for players to reach without the double jump. Thankfully, there will be nearby umbrellas in the shop which can be used as jumping platforms.

They can find both the pants and the shoes at this location, which seems to be newly added to Cyberpunk 2077 via patch 1.6. There are other locations where the pants could be found, but the new location is far more convenient as players will be able to find the Media Steel shoes.

