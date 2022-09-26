Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.6 guide: All new weapons and how to accquire them

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi RPG set in a futuristic world where nearly every person has a chip in their brain. Emulating the aesthetics of Bladerunner, the game allows you to immerse yourself in this high-tech environment, which is still plagued by old-school problems of corporate authority and poverty.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a new update titled Edgerunners, which brings the game to version 1.6. This adds plenty of new content to the story, including much that is inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 anime currently airing on Netflix. This includes new missions, clothing options, and brand-new weapons.

In this guide, I’ll illustrate how you can go about acquiring all the different weapons introduced in the new update. While some of these can be found as loot, others need to be bought from vendors. Read on to learn how to acquire all the new weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6.

All new weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 v1.6

The new update to Cyberpunk 2077 adds fourteen new weapons to the game. This is in the form of seven melee weapons and seven guns, all of which can be acquired in different ways. Below is a list of all of these new weapons:

Neurotoxin – Knife

Punknife – Knife

Claw – Axe

Razor – Machete

Cut-O-Matic – Chainsword

Blue Fang – Iconic Knife

Headhunter – Iconic Knife

Kappa – Smart Pistol

Senkoh LX – Tech Submachine Gun

Hypercritical – Iconic Precision Rifle

VST-37 Pozhar – Power Shotgun

MA70 HB – Power Light Machine Gun

Kyubi – Power Assault Rifle

Guts – Iconic Power Shotgun

I will illustrate where you can find each of these weapons in the sections below, as well as the locations for the vendors (in case you haven’t found them in the game yet).

New Melee Weapons: Who needs bullets

Five in One

Five of the new melee weapons introduced in patch 1.6 for Cyberpunk can be found early on in the game if you have Coach Fred in Megabuilding H10, Watson’s Little China. This is the same building where V’s first apartment is, and you’ll likely have come across this in the early parts of the story missions.

From Coach Fred, you can buy the following weapons:

Neurotoxin – Knife

Punknife – Knife

Claw – Axe

Razor – Machete

Cut-O-Matic – Chainsword

Blue Fang – Iconic Knife

You can get this knife from the weapons vendor in the Badlands. The vendor is located northeast of the Tango Mors Motel and can be easily spotted as she lives by a large white RV.

The vendor in the Badlands in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The RV can be spotted by the edge of the Canyon, with a couple of chairs, a patio umbrella, and a campfire set up next to it. The NPC herself can be found at the back of the RV, sitting in the cool shade.

This knife’s unique perk can stun enemies in and out of combat. In combat, a head shot stuns after a 1-second delay, while hitting other parts stuns after a 3-second delay. Outside combat, enemies can be stunned immediately upon being hit.

Headhunter - Iconic Knife

The Headhunter can be found on multiple vendors in the game. An easy way to acquire it is from the melee weapons vendor near the West Wind Apartments fast-travel terminal. If you’re not sure where it is, this terminal is located in western Pacifica, in the West Wind Estate, near the Grand Imperial Mall.

Vendor near West Wind Apartments (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The weapon has the unique perk of being able to mark an enemy upon hit. Following that, any weapon headshot deals 250% damage, returns the knife, and removes the mark.

(Note: A bug might result in the last two knives not appearing in the vendor’s inventory. Sometimes loading a save where you have not visited the vendor before and only visiting after the 1.6 patch can result in the weapon being available.)

New guns: Seven guns to rule them all

Kappa - Smart Pistol:

Players can purchase this weapon from various weapon vendors in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Two reliable sources are the weapons vendor in Arroyo, Santo Domingo, and the Rifles and Pistols shop in Japantown, Westbrook.

Weapons vendor in Arroyo (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Senkoh LX – Tech Submachine Gun:

There are two ways to get this gun. One is by looting it from the 6th Street Warehouse in Arroyo, Santo Domingo, possibly during the Nasty Hangover mission. The other option is via the Jinguji Shop in Downtown, City Center. The shop has a rotating inventory, so you need to skip time and come back to check their stock until you get it.

6th street warehouse (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While the Jinguji Shop is a clothing store, the gun also bears their brand, so it will show up here, in case you were wondering.

Hypercritical – Iconic Precision Rifle:

The Hypercritical can be obtained during a new mission added in the 1.6 patch for Cyberpunk 2077. The mission, Concrete Cage Trap, takes place in Watson Kabuki and the best time to acquire it is when you have to talk to Tiny Mike near the bathroom. The item will be in the bathroom next to Tiny Mike. You can also return to the area after the mission is complete.

Location of the Hypercritical (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The weapon’s unique perk is that bullets detonate on impact, knocking down enemies. The final bullet in the clip always deals critical damage.

VST-37 Pozhar – Power Shotgun, MA70 HB – Power Light Machine Gun & Kyubi – Power Assault Rifle:

These three weapons are quite easily acquired from the vendor in Japantown, Westbrook. Fast travel to the Skylines and Salinas terminal and look across the street for the Rifles and Pistols shop.

Vendor in Japantown (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Alternatively, you can also acquire Kyubi from a vendor in Wellsprings, Heywood. Head to the fast-travel terminal of Halsey and MLK, and the vendor is in the building right next to it on the 4th floor.

Guts – Iconic Power Shotgun:

This iconic shotgun is a homage to the Cyberpunk 2077 anime Edgerunners, which is currently available on Netflix. You can acquire this weapon at the center of Night City, at the top of the Corpo Plaza.

The location of the Guts atop Corpo tower (Image via CD Projekt Red)

At the top, walk around the green area until you see the orange loot icon. It is hidden in the bushes behind three monks, and you can simply walk up to it and grab the gun. The unique perk of the weapon is that it allows you to shoot in alarmingly quick succession, although at the cost of accuracy. It is best used in close quarters.

And those were all the weapons available in the new 1.6 patch of Cyberpunk 2077. Did you enjoy the guide? If so, why not leave us a like on the article? You can also leave a comment, letting us know what else you’d like to see covered on the channel. Keep up with us for more on Cyberpunk 2077, and have a nice day.

