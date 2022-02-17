Cyberpunk 2077 still has quite a few bugs after patch 1.5 which are being investigated

Cyberpunk 2077’s patch 1.5 has gone live and has led to far more people playing the game than in a while. It also officially launched the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, but it wasn’t without its share of additional problems.

A pair of bugs have been discussed on the official CD Projekt RED forums, and the Cyberpunk 2077 developers said they are aware of the issues and are looking into them, and appreciate all the feedback they have received.

DennisM Gaming @DennismGaming

Cant even start the game. @CyberpunkGame Is there any fix coming for the crash on pc at patch 1.5?Cant even start the game. @CyberpunkGame Is there any fix coming for the crash on pc at patch 1.5?Cant even start the game.

Two bugs plaguing Cyberpunk 2077 users on PC and the PlayStation 4 disc versions

The two Cyberpunk 2077 bugs are affecting some users, and one of them is for the PlayStation 4 disc edition. This bug prevents the game from launching after applying the 1.5 patch, but does not appear to be affecting the digital version of the game.

⭕️JulyDragon-KS300💙🌸💚(she/her) @KarenKs300 Anyone else on base PS4 (disc copy mind you) on Cyberpunk 2077 getting this after 1.5 is installed. “Cannot start the application. The data is corrupted” spread word to #CDProjektRED Anyone else on base PS4 (disc copy mind you) on Cyberpunk 2077 getting this after 1.5 is installed. “Cannot start the application. The data is corrupted” spread word to #CDProjektRED https://t.co/2PGagEnkGJ

For PC users, the game is “crashing on launch on PC,” and this is being said to possibly be linked to audio drivers. This was pointed out on the official forums that it is most likely an audio driver issue.

“The crash is most likely caused by audio software conflict. So far we've identified this issue with audio drivers such as A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio. We're currently investigating.”

As a temporary solution, users can disable these drivers before launching the PC version of the game if a crash is happening to them. The developer suggests this, however, it is recommended that a user does not attempt this without in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to safely disable drivers.

In the same forum post, the developers have talked about a pair of changes to the console version, specifically for PS4/PS5 trophies and the Xbox Series S.

Other changes potentially in Cyberpunk 2077’s future

In addition to revealing a pair of bugs being worked on, two other possible updates may be coming to the game in the future. The developers made sure to make it clear that these are a possibility, but not guaranteed. For the PlayStation 4/5, the possibility of a trophy transfer is being looked into.

Then on the Xbox Series S, the notion of raising the FPS cap was also brought up. Right now, the hard cap for FPS is 30, but it could be raised in the future. They stated that the developers are not sure if it’s possible to raise the FPS cap, and if the trophy change happens, it may be retroactive.

No date for a fix of the above bugs has been given, but the problems are being looked into by CD Projekt RED.

Edited by R. Elahi