Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best ways to use the Chimera Core

After beating the Chimera 00050C-M during the opening act of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will get the option to collect the Chimera Core. You will receive a prompt from the main mission objective to get the core before rounding out the quest by reaching the safe room with President Myers. Now, many players are confused about whether they should get the core or avoid it altogether.

The question is if they pick up the core, what are some of the things that they can do with it, and is it mandatory for unlocking a particular ending?

This Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything that you need to know about the Chimera Core and whether it's worth picking up.

Should you pick up the Chimera Core in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

You will find the Chimera Core on the floor after beating the boss. It's recommended that you pick it up. While it will not affect the narrative in any way or unlock a special ending, you can still use it for crafting.

Chimera Core is one of the rarer materials when it comes to crafting a Tier Five Iconic Weapon mod.

Best ways to use the Chimera Core in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

As mentioned, the Chimera Core in the RPG is best used for making a Tier Five Iconic Weapon mod. However, there are only four weapon mods that you can create from it. These are:

Firecracker

Power Weapon Mod

Will make the gun shoot explosive rounds

Wallpuncher

Tech Weapon Mod

You will now be able to charge the weapon to 200% capacity.

The weapon will gain +100% Armor Penetration

You will get to penalty for penetrating a cover

Hackatomy

Smart Weapon Mod

Smart weapon will gain a +5% chance to apply a quickhack effect

The type of quickhack applied will depend on the body part hit

Severance

Melee Weapon mod

When hitting an enemy who is below 50% health, each hit on hands and limbs will now have a 20% chance of dismembering them and instakilling them.

Do keep in mind that you will only be able to use the Chimera Core once in Cyberpunk 2077. It is a consumable item that will disappear after using it, so try to make the best out of it.