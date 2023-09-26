During the start of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty narrative, you will reach an abandoned building with Myers, where you will eventually encounter two NPCs, Jacob and Taylor. Here, you will get the option to either kill them both or spare them, and it’s not all that surprising that many in the community are confused.

President Myers, who is ever so cautious, will always ask that you pull the trigger on them. However, V will have dialogue options that will help them through this encounter without killing the NPCs.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over what happens if you kill or choose to spare Jacob and Taylor once you encounter them.

Should you kill or spare Jacob and Taylor in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Myers will ask you to kill Jacob and Taylor (Image via CDPR)

The encounter with Jacob and Talor occurs right after the Chimera boss fight. You take the lift up to the room of the abandoned building and restore power to it.

You suddenly hear footsteps when you are sitting and relaxing with Myers, and as you take cover, the two NPCs walk in, thinking the place is abandoned. While Myers will ask you to open fire at this point, you will get the option to start a dialogue with them and to pacify them.

What happens if you trust Jacob and Taylor?

If you talk it out and start trusting Jacob and Taylor in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you will get some timed dialogue options that you will need to select before they expire.

Once you complete the checks, you will find them hanging out often in the hideout without affecting your progression or offering any particular quest to complete.

What happens if you kill Jacob and Taylor?

If you decide to open fire, walk too close to them, or aim at them with a gun, you will antagonize the NPCs, and they will go into a combat state. Upon killing them, you will just get to loot their bodies for a shotgun and some Eddies before dumping them down the chute.

You can choose to trust Jacob and Taylor (image via CDPR)

For either of the choices, there is no special consequence that you will face or a mission or rewards that you will unlock. Coincidentally, both options will lead to their death, even if you spare Jacob and Taylor, while you might see them hanging around, they will eventually end up dead after a particular mission in the story.

So choose whichever choice you feel your V is more likely to pick in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.