Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Type 66 Hoon location, how to get, and more

After a long wait, Cyberpunk 2077 players can finally enjoy the Phantom Liberty expansion, which brings profound changes to the game. Among the most important are the redesign of the skill system, the increase of the maximum level cap, and new mechanics like inter-vehicle combat. New weapons, items, and, of course, cars have also been added to the title.

One of the vehicles you can find in the game is the Type 66 Hoon. This model stands out for its ability to carry weapons and its speed. If you want to know how to get it and other details, read on.

How to obtain the Type 66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The Type 66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is a tribute to former professional rally driver Ken Block. It is a vehicle of great endurance, speed, and acceleration. The car is equipped with front-mounted machine guns, which are not the strongest but inflict damage on enemies.

A major reason for you to choose the Type 66 Hoon is its cost. Most vehicles of its type cost several Eurodollars, but this one can be obtained for free. We don't recommend that it be your only vehicle for the entire game, but it's a good place to start.

Where can I find the Type 66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

According to available information, there are no special requirements to obtain this car. It is also not included in the rewards for any particular mission. Therefore, finding the Type 66 Hoon is as simple as going to its location on the map.

To get it, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Go to the northern part of Watson's Northside. You will find an area of abandoned warehouses on the outskirts of Night City, near the Badlands. Look for the second warehouse near you. Inside, you will find a Type 66 Hoon in top condition. Search through the rubble until you find a loot icon. Use it to get the keys to the car. You will also receive a Health Booster and a Pistol. Unlock the car with the keys and start driving.

Note that when you approach the car, Johny Silverhand's character will give you the option to start the side quest I'm in love with my car.

Undoubtedly, CD Projekt's tribute to the late Ken Block is a pleasant surprise for all Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty players. It is inspired by the Hoonigan Ford "Hoonicorn" Mustang RTR, one of the recurring and iconic cars of the driver.

The intention to pay homage to Block is further confirmed if we take into account some details. For example, the advertising on the side of the vehicle, as well as the featured number 43 sticker, corresponds to the athlete's number.

Another CD Projekt Red Easter egg is that the vehicle has an inscription that can be read as K.B. 67-23. The letters correspond to Block's initials, while the date corresponds to the years of his birth and death.

The use of armed vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is one of the most important mechanics of the update. If you want to learn more about other vehicles that are ideal for these battles, read our article on the subject.