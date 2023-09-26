Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Where to get the Ken Block weaponized car

Cars with mounted machine guns, turrets, and missile launchers are among the core gameplay additions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. You can get your hands on one of them, a Ken Block-inspired vehicle called the Quadra Type-66 Hoon, very early in the DLC. Most weaponized cars cost a good deal of Eddies in the game, but you can obtain this one for free.

CD Projekt Red added the car to the game as a tribute to rally-driving legend Ken Block, who passed away in January 2023. The vehicle is one of the sought-after automobiles during the early stages of the Phantom Liberty narrative. However, getting your hands on it is easier said than done.

You must head to a specific location in Night City to obtain the Ken Block car, but many players in the community are struggling to find it.

Hence, today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide goes over what you can do to find the Ken Block-inspired car in the game.

How to obtain the Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Head north of Watson to this point (Image via CDPR)

To get your hands on the Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you first need to unlock a hidden side gig, which will offer the vehicle to you as a completion reward.

Here's how to unlock the hidden side gig:

Head north of the Watson area of Night City. One of the best ways to reach it is by fast traveling to the Longshore North fast travel point and then going north until you reach the marker.

In the objective area, you will encounter many power plants and warehouses. Search for the second warehouse and try to enter it. The hidden side gig “I’m in Love with My Car” will kick off as soon as you go in.

However, the doors to the weaponized car will be locked, and you must find the key to the driver’s seat. To obtain it, you should go right until you spot some garbage lying around. Here, you will find a pistol, a health booster, and the keys to the car under a box.

Pick up the keys, interact with the driver seat doors of the car, and get inside the vehicle. This will complete the “I’m in Love with My Car” side gig. The Ken Block-inspired weaponized car will be added to your vehicle list in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

The Ken Block-inspired weaponized car in Phantom Liberty (Image via CDPR)

Ken Block was a rally driver for the Hoonigan Racing Division, and the Type-66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is inspired by some of the vehicles he loved and rode.

The Type-66 Hoon is great in both on-road and off-road conditions. It also comes with two mounter guns that shred through enemy vehicles.