Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dog Eat Dog walkthrough

Dog Eat Dog is the first mission of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. It kicks off around the halfway point of the base game story and will task you into heading into an area you haven’t been to before - Dogtown. With promise of a cure within grasp, V has no choice but to help. There are many twists and turns in this expansion, as it plays out like a spy thriller. You can make whatever choices you want, but you’ll get one more chance at the end to change your mind.

However, Dog Eat Dog is simply infiltrating Dogtown. This is where it all begins for Phantom Liberty, and it won’t get any easier from here. We’ll go over everything you need to do to survive this mission.

Note: This Dog Eat Dog guide contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Though we show you one route to get to the end, there are other different paths you can take.

Beginning Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dog Eat Dog mission

Before you play Cyberpunk 2077, you need to at least have been to Pacifica and unlock the encounter with the Voodoo Boys to begin this story. However, you can also choose to “Skip to Phantom Liberty” in the main menu after selecting “New Game.”

This will give you a pre-built level 15 character on one of three paths: Nomad, Street Rat, or Corpo. This will immediately begin with you on the “Down on the Street” main story mission, where the goal is to meet Takemura. It also triggers Dog Eat Dog.

You’ll get a message from a mysterious benefactor that needs your help. They claim to be able to help cure you of the Relic. But she and the President of the New United States of America need your help.

1) Talk to Songbird, Enter the Restricted Area

Songbird appears to be your only hope for a cure (Image via CD Projekt RED)

You’ll have a call with the mysterious Songbird, and thereafter, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will begin. The next step is to meet her “in person,” or rather, her digital avatar. You’ll find her at the nearby marker. The two of you will chat and walk, and you’ll also unlock the Relic skill tree. This gives a few new powerful combat options to you.

The hard part of this section of Dog Eat Dog is getting into Garage. The two main ways are by stealth or by force. There are quite a few soldiers standing around, and they will not hesitate to shoot anyone trying to get into Dogtown. I started by stealth killing and gave up and blasted my way past the guards.

2) Enter the Garage, Find an Access Point

The garage is the secret way into Dogtown (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Enter the garage via the quest marker and begin crawling around to find an access point to jack into. That way, Songbird can help you as you go. The marker will give you a full glowing room - look at the metal sheet on the ground. You can lift that to head down. She’ll task you with finding a maintenance room next.

Go to where the quest marker dictates, look around the room, and head to the back so you can find the access point. It’s in the far left corner of the yellow area. The previous room has an access point you can jack into, which will move the plot along.

3) Get onto the Elevator Platform, Reach the Car Elevator Platform, Get on the Elevator

Songbird will show you the way forward (Image via CD Projekt RED)

An elevator platform will appear in the next room - you’ll see a digital version of Songbird appear there. Walk over to it and the elevator will appear. The Cyberpunk 2077 netrunner will explain some of her backstory as you wait.

You’ll have to do some platforming to climb up from area to area. You’ll climb on cars and other similar things, but it’s very easy to see where you’re going. Pick up any item you might find on the way, and get onto the Car Elevator Platform. The platform will break through, and now you need to get to a catwalk to progress.

4) Reach the Catwalk, Talk to Songbird

Some of the paths are tricky, but they aren't impossible (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Once again, you’re platforming during this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. Dog Eat Dog has a lot of platforming, it seems. The places to go are pretty easy, however. You’ll see a car that’s been upturned that you can climb up, for example.

Once you get a moving platform, you’ll need to wait for it to get to you and listen to Songbird badmouth Johnny Silverhand’s band, Samurai. There’s a bit more climbing ahead. A few more guns and items await as you explore this area of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

You might not have the stats to move this (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Towards the end of this section of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you’ll see a car platform you can force down to get to where you’re going easier. Otherwise, you keep going around for Dog Eat Dog.

Either way, continue the straightforward path. The trickiest part after that is jumping from a car that’s on the edge of a platform.

When you finally get to the catwalk, it’s another walk-and-talk session with Songbird. You don’t do a ton of combat in this mission unless you want to. However, combat’s coming up if you want to during Dog Eat Dog.

5) Make your way to Dogtown through the garage, go to the Black Market

These enemies won't pose a threat (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Back in the garage in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll see some soldiers who know someone is around. They’re on high alert, and though you can choose to stealth through them, I opted to go in guns blazing. If you kill someone, the objective becomes “Eliminate all enemies.” Defeat them, as there are only three or four of them. It’ll be a straight shot to the elevator from here.

Chat with Songbird in the elevator for the next part of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty. Dog Eat Dog is about to drop you right into the Black Market. Do any shopping or item sales you need to do, and follow to the next quest marker for Dog Eat Dog.

6) Go to the Construction Site, Get on the Roof

Dog Eat Dog is nearly over at this point (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Songbird will lead you to the Construction Site next for Dog Eat Dog. You’ll have a chat with her about the pain you’re enduring before moving on to the next quest marker. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is about to kick off with a bang.

She informs you that you’ll see what you’re looking for on the roof, but we’ve got to get to the construction site first. You’ll see a yellow ladder to climb, and upon doing so, the elevator conveniently won’t work.

The power box is very easy to see on the wall. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty keeps all the same gadgets and ways to progress. Now hop on the elevator, and make your way to the roof.

She informs you that her plane is about to cross into Night City airspace. Resume the climb to the top of the rubble. You have a straightforward path that leads to the next marker.

7) Talk to Songbird

Welcome to Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Once you’re right at the top, the Dog Eat Dog mission treats you to a gorgeous view of the city. Songbird will then inform you that tensions are high on the President’s ship. It doesn’t help that they’re making a forced landing in Dogtown.

However, before you can chat further, an unknown force shoots down the plane, and it crashes in Dogtown. That ends Dog Eats Dog and will almost immediately begin “Hole in the Sky."

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is now officially live, and with it comes an intriguing story to explore, side missions, and much more. You can find our full review of the expansion here.