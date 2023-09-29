Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Run This Town side gig walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Run This Town side gig is one of the final missions you have for Mr. Hands. It’s an interesting one, as it crowns a new leader of Dogtown. Funny enough though, it’s not Mr. Hands. He prefers to run things from the shadows, after all. The said character has a particular person in mind: Bennett. However, depending on how things go, you could install Jago instead. For our route, we did things exactly how the fixer required them to go, but there are other options as well.

We’ll go over that in brief, even if that’s not the option we took for our mission. Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town gig is a fascinating one, and though it doesn’t especially change the gameplay, it’s fun, and gives V a powerful new iconic weapon.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Run This Town mission objectives

Mission objectives

Talk to Mr. Hands

Look in the mirror, Take Aguilar's suit, Put on Aguilar's suit

Go to the place where Jago will meet with the Voodoo Boys

Activate Aguilar's imprint and wait for the Voodoo Boys, Find a way to get rid of the Voodoo Boys

Wait for Jago, Confront Jago

Meet with Bennet before Kurt Hansen's wake (optional), Call Mr. Hands

Go to the Black Sapphire (Meet with Bennet before Kurt Hansen's wake (optional)

Activate Aguilar's imprint, Head inside the Black Sapphire, Take the elevator to the wake

Talk to Jago, Follow Jago to meet with Bennett, Choose the new leader of Dogtown

Leave the wake, Call Mr. Hands

Mission rewards

10,000 Eddies (+8,000 if you side with Jago, 6,000 from Mr. Hands if you side with Jago)

1,795 EXP

1) Talk to Mr. Hands

This is one of the biggest jobs you do for Mr. Hands (Image via CDPR)

Once you arrive at Heavy Hearts and speak to Mr. Hands, he’ll give you this mission for Cyberpunk 2077: Run This Town. You need to make sure Jago stands down as a would-be contender to the future leader of Dogtown. You can only take on this mission after Firestarter has concluded, as that mission sees the demise of Kurt Hansen, no matter which route you take.

He will inform you that you will be playing the role of Aguilar, a legendary cuban hitman. You’ll receive a suit identical to his, and an imprint to imitate his voice. On top of that, you’ll also receive Aguilar’s iconic revolver, Mancinella.

A powerful revolver, it deals +200% headshot damage, and has +25% armor penetration. Headshots apply poison on top of that, and you briefly retain your stealth damage bonus after entering combat. It’s easily one of the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. All you have to do to get it, is to sign on to do Run This Town.

2) Look in the Mirror, Take Aguilar’s suit, Put on Aguilar’s suit

The Aguilar disguise is amazing (Image via CDPR)

This part of Run This Town is pretty self-explanatory. Put on the gear, pose in the mirror, and say some of Aguilar’s iconic lines. He’s a very cool hitman, after all. You’ll spend a few minutes doing this in Cyberpunk 2077, before heading out to get this mission resolved once and for all.

3) Activate Aguilar’s imprint and wait for the Voodoo Boys, Find a way to get rid of the Voodoo Boys

The Voodoo Boys aren't a real threat, put them down (Image via CDPR)

After going to the right spot and turning on your imprint for Run This Town, you’ll spy a group of Voodoo Boys. Not too many of them, and certainly not more impressive than what you’ve seen throughout the rest of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

You may be able to reason with them, but I showed them violence instead. After all, why not test out this incredible new revolver? Get rid of the Voodoo Boys' goons, and progress through the mission.

4) Wait for Jago, Confront Jago

It won't be hard to sway Jago (Image via CDPR)

Here are the answers I gave when dealing with Jago. Please note that your experience may vary in Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town. You may not want to do things Mr. Hands’ way, after all.

Answers

What happens when someone in Havana lights a cigar?

You will resume your place.

Shoot Charlie.

You have proof?

Jago will give you proof to go investigate Bennett’s dealings. If you have a 14 Body, you can also declare he’ll share the same fate as the Voodoo Boys, but I went for a Technical ability build, so couldn’t pick that choice.

5) Meet with Bennet before Kurt Hansen’s wake (optional), Call Mr. Hands

Tell Mr. Hands about Jago's deception (Image via CDPR)

I called Mr. Hands for Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town, and told him about Bennett’s plan to work with Arasaka. According to the fixer, it’s nothing I needed to be concerned with and should instead keep to the plan. That’s the way I ran this side gig.

If you want, you can head to the place Jago suggested, and press Bennett for his plans. He’ll confirm it, after being beaten him up. This enrages Mr. Hands, however. He’ll tell you to fix this, or the contract is null and void.

6) Go to the Black Sapphire, Meet with Bennett before Kurt Hansen’s wake (Optional)

You have a chance to change how this goes (Image via CDPR)

You get one more chance to do this before meeting at the Black Sapphire during Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town side gig. We still did not take the chance, and instead drove to the Black Sapphire to get the wake underway. For our estimation, Mr. Hands knows what he’s doing when it comes to Dogtown politics, so we assumed he knew why picking Bennett was the correct choice.

7) Activate Aguilar’s imprint, Head inside the Black Sapphire, Take the elevator to the wake

It's time to change the course of history in Dogtown (Image via CDPR)

It’s time to become death. Put on your disguise, and head into the Black Sapphire. It’s a straight shot to where you need to go, and this time you don’t potentially have to fight your way out. Everyone here knows who Aguilar is, and so he’s given deferential treatment, unlike our time here during the Firestarter mission.

8) Talk to Jago, Follow Jago to meet with Bennett, Choose the new leader of Dogtown

Our answers secured a smooth transition of power (Image via CDPR)

After a chat with Jago, he’ll take you to meet with Bennett during Kurt Hansen's wake. It’s a big deal, as far as events in Cyberpunk 2077 go. To wrap up Run This Town, depending on what you did, you’ll choose a new leader. Since I didn’t investigate Bennett’s Arasaka connections, the following answers put him as the new leader.

Answers/Responses

Lean: Havana sends its condolences

Show Your Weapon: You would plunge Dogtown into chaos?

Step Away: At last

These answers also bring Jago and Bennett closer together. You’ll receive a message down the line that says they’ve begun to cooperate, so everything ultimately went the way Mr. Hands thought it would during this mission.

9) Leave the Wake, Call Mr. Hands

This was a job well done. Take your rewards and go (Image via CDPR)

Leave the building when you’re ready, and call Mr. Hands. If you went along with his plan, he’ll be delighted, and reward you for a job well done. You’ll get paid either way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Run This Town, however. In fact, if you side with Jago you receive an extra 8,000 Eddies.

If you choose to disobey him and install Jago, he will still be quite cross with you at first. He’ll change his mind later though, as Jago begins to work with Mr. Hands to bring order and stability to Dogtown.

This wraps up one of the final Cyberpunk 2077 side gigs for Phantom Liberty, Run This Town. As a side note, you’ll also receive a text from the real Aguilar later, with a veiled threat in it. He didn’t seem to appreciate being impersonated.