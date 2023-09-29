Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Spy in the Jungle side gig walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Spy in the Jungle side gig is a really interesting one. It plays out more like a spy story than most of the other missions in this expansion. There are two choices to make here, but only one of them is important. Failure to let a certain character in this side gig live will lock you out of a particular side job after the fact. If that’s not important to you, we’ll go over that as well.

The other choice is a moral one, and doesn’t impact the game one way or another. Mr. Hands will ultimately be satisfied that the mission have been accomplished.

In our playthrough of the game, this side gig was done in a particular way. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other options. We’ll post the gameplay below so you can see what was and was not done. Here’s what you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy in the Jungle side gig.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Spy in the Jungle objectives

Mission objectives

Talk to the Agents

Go to Organitopia, Find an entrance to Organitopia

Talk to Bana, go to the Main Museum Hall

Talk to Bana, Meet Bana in the room upstairs

Defeat Ribakov, Talk to Bana

Enter the secret room, talk to the stranger

Talk to Katya, Confront Katya

Take the biomonitor, leave the area

Deliver the biomonitor to the agents, deposit the biomonitor in the fixer's drop point (optional)

Mission rewards

4,000 Eddies (deposit in drop point) 6,000 Eddies (give to Ana)

1) Talk to the Agents

This will give you the area to investigate (Image via CDPR)

After accepting this Mr. Hands side gig, you’ll head up to the hotel room in question, where there are two Brazilian operatives waiting. After a small chat, they’ll reveal that Bana, one of their colleagues, has gone missing.

This isn’t a sanctioned mission, but they were comrades, and these two agents want to see him found. That’s the important part of Spy in the Jungle. You have a target for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission, though - Organitopia. Get in there, find Bana, and get him out.

2) Go to Organitopia, Find an entrance to Organitopia

Thankfully, the entrance is easy to find (Image via CDPR)

While on the way to Organitopia, you might pick up another job from Mr. Hands - Dazed and Confused. It’s a short but strange side job. We can cover that later though. Upon arriving at Organitopia for Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy in the Jungle, you’ll run into enemies on the way to the entrance.

The gate where you can access the next part of the mission has been blasted open, but deal with the guards first, if there are any that get alerted to your presence. In our case, they certainly were. The door won’t work, so force open the window near the entrance (Body 3 required).

3) Talk to Bana, go to the Main Museum Hall

After the chat with Bana, head back to the locked door (Image via CDPR)

On the right side of this room you’ll see an access point. Trigger it, and you’ll get a call from Bana for the next step of Cyberpunk 2077’s Spy in the Jungle side gig. He’ll tell you where to go next - so go back to that blocked door on the right. Upon getting into the Main Museum Hall, you’ll find there are plenty of enemies.

You can rush upstairs to get to the next step, but I took my time and defeated everyone. After all, money doesn’t grow on trees in Cyberpunk 2077. I wanted the exp and loot, so everyone in this mission wound up getting neutralized.

4) Talk to Bana, Meet Bana in the room upstairs

After these foes, a mini-boss awaits (Image via CDPR)

When you’re ready, run up the stairs across from where you entered this area in Cyberpunk 2077. There will be a set of doors to open, and you’ll receive another call from Bana. Once again, a room of enemies to defeat awaits you in the Spy in the Jungle mission. Take them out, and head out of this room, to another wide, open museum area.

5) Defeat Ribakov, Talk to Bana, Meet Bana in the upstairs room, Find Bana

This fight can be very frustrating (Image via CDPR)

A mini-boss awaits in this leg of Spy in the Jungle. Ribakov is infuriating, and uses camo and smoke grenades to make it harder to see him. Use range as much as possible for this Cyberpunk 2077 boss.

In addition, you can also use quickhacks like Short Circuit to make him catch on fire. While he’s taking fire damage, you can see where he is. It’s one of the ways I made all invisible foes easier, not just in Spy in the Jungle.

Around 50%, he’ll spawn adds, so deal with those and return to shooting him in the head. Talk to Bana again, and he’ll instruct you to head upstairs. It’s not a small room, so it’ll be easy to figure out what you’re doing. However, upon entering this room, there’s no Bana, but there is a secret room to get to.

7) Enter the secret room, Talk to the stranger

Something fishy is going on here (Image via CDPR)

Go to the right corner of the room, and it will open when you’re near. You can scan for it as well, if you aren’t sure where you’re looking during this Cyberpunk 2077 side gig.

What you’ll find in this room isn’t Mark Bana, but another person. The big twist for Spy in the Jungle kicks off here.

8) Talk to Katya, Confront Katya

It's time to choose if Katya lives or doesn't (Image via CDPR)

Instead of finding Bana, you find a Russian named Katya. They have Bana’s biomonitor, and have been using voice modulation to appear as him on comms. She’ll reveal why Bana isn’t in the building, and you will have two choices.

Depending on what you do during Cyberpunk 2077 Spy in the Jungle, you’ll be locked out of a side job permanently, like we were. You can kill her, or let her live. Letting her live will grant you Money for Nothing, but we took her out. If you’re going to spare her, pick the first option every time in the dialogue tree.

9) Take the biomonitor, Leave the area

You have what you came for (Image via CDPR)

Either way, take the biomonitor and leave this massive area. Now, you have another choice to make, but it’s far less impactful. If you chose to save her life, you’ll have a new side job to take on. Either way, you have to choose between where you deliver the biomonitor.

10) Deliver the biomonitor to the agents, Deposit the biomonitor in the fixer’s drop point (optional)

Mr. Hands doesn't care how this one gets done, but he does prefer the drop point slightly (Image via CDPR)

Putting the biomonitor at the drop point ends the Cyberpunk 2077 mission Spy in the Jungle immediately. You never have to worry about the spies again, and you’ll receive a call from Mr. Hands. You can also take the biomonitor to the hotel, and give to Ana - or break it. It’s entirely up to you.

The only difference I noticed was that I seemed to receive 2,000 more Eddies for giving it to Ana. Mr. Hands seemed to be indifferent to how you solved the problem, only that it was dealt with.

This wraps up Spy in the Jungle for Cyberpunk 2077. You still likely have a few more side gigs to do for Mr. Hands as you explore Dogtown. We have a few guides for those as well, such as the Talent Agency side gig.