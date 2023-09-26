Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side gig walkthrough: The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

One of the side gigs you receive in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. This mission given to you by Mr. Hands requires you to neutralize an ex-BARGHEST soldier who slaughtered a group of innocent civilians. Those young men's parents want revenge, so it’s your job to go and seek it out. Luckily, he’s not too hard to find.

This is a combat-heavy mission, where you’ll stomp through a mostly abandoned motel in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. In order to complete the mission, you need to secure the dog tags. However, Mr. Hands prefers missions to be done exactly as requested - that means eliminating Rinder once and for all.

How to complete Cyberpunk 2077 side gig The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Mission objectives

Meet with Briana during the evening vigil (10 pm-6 am) and talk to her.

Investigate the area (optional), crack the Shard, go to the Old Hotel.

Enter the Abandoned Motel and find Rinder.

Defeat the enemy.

Get to Rinder, confront him, take his dog tag, and exit the building.

Deliver the dog tag to Briana.

Rewards

8,000 credits

1,520 exp

1) Meet with Briana during the evening vigil (10 pm-6 am) and talk to her

Mr. Hands wants the culprit dealt with (Image via CDPR)

Head to the designated location at night and speak with Briana for Mr. Hands. She’ll give you the rundown of the situation, how Rinder killed several innocent young men, and they want revenge.

As a token of proof, she wants his BARGHEST dog tag brought back for this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. That means prying it out of his cold, dead hands as a part of The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. These side gigs are a great way to make money, so it's worth doing.

2) Investigate the area (optional), crack the Shard, go to the Old Hotel

You get multiple tries, thankfully (Image via CDPR)

I didn’t bother investigating the area, to be honest. Once I had the shard, it led me to the next part of The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. For this Cyberpunk 2077 mission, you need to crack a shard, but it’s easy to do so, and you get as many chances as you need. This leads you to an old hotel outside of Dogtown, so drive or fast travel to it, as you prefer.

3) Enter the Abandoned Motel and find Rinder

Being nosy rewards the player with information (Image via CDPR)

You can stealth your way in or go in guns blazing. As soon as you touch the door, you’re going to immediately begin fighting, so get ready. This place is filled with soldiers who all want you to be terminated.

If you read one of the computers, you’ll find a message “Hansen’s Soldier Boy” that states he’s on the third floor and that all his chrome’s been stripped away. This will lead you upstairs.

While on the next level, you’ll find a door that will make Johnny Silverhand pop up and offer a warning when you approach it. This turns out to be warranted since you’ll quickly be set upon by a mini-boss for Cyberpunk 2077’s The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman.

5) Defeat the enemy (mini-boss)

When cloaked, try to set him on fire (Image via CDPR)

This Cyberpunk 2077 mini-boss is not only fast, but they can also cloak, turning invisible. When they attack though, you’ll see a shimmer of them, making it easier to spot. I recommend throwing Frag grenades at them or using quickhacks like Short Circuit so they get set on fire. When they’re on fire, you can easily spot and shoot them.

Keep them lit up as long as you can, and the mini-boss for The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman is a cinch. They’re pretty nimble, so keep an eye out when you suddenly cannot see them anymore.

6) Get to Rinder, confront him, take his dog tag, and exit the building

Get justice for Briana and her fellow citizens (Image via CDPR)

In the next room, you’ll find a bandaged Rinder, the target of The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. He’ll try and calm you down as you walk in, but I didn’t give him a chance to speak. However, you can likely decide to let him live.

Wrap up this building by taking the man’s life for The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. Scoop up his dog tag and leave the premises in Cyberpunk 2077.

7) Exit the building and deliver the dog tag to Briana

All that's left is to chat with Mr. Hands and be rewarded (Image via CDPR)

All that’s left is the cleanup. Head back to Dogtown and give the dog tags to Briana to complete The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman. Assure her that he’s dead and won’t trouble her settlement anymore, and you’ll receive your reward.

Cyberpunk 2077 has quite a few side gigs from Dogtown’s Mr. Hands. Some of these are necessary if you want to get into the Black Sapphire building during Get It Together, so it’s worth taking the time to assist this fixer.