Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Waiting for Dodger Side Gig walkthrough

Waiting for Dodger is one of the many side gigs for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. All the primary side gigs in Dogtown are focused around one employer: Mr. Hands. He has ten missions for the player to complete as you progress through the expansion, and it’s worth the player’s while to do so. The stories are interesting, and the final reward of an incredible new car at the end of the quest chain makes it a worthwhile endeavor.

You’ll also finally see what Mr. Hands looks like, eventually. However, Waiting for Dodger is early in the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side gig list. You’ll be tasked with helping a pair of cops who have gotten in deep with the wrong crowd - a gang leader named Dodger. It’s up to V to set things right and get the cops out alive.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Waiting for Dodger objectives

Side Gig objectives:

Meet with Stella, Get in the Car.

Enter Dodger's Base, Find Bill and Charles.

Find Bill and Charles in the Old Precinct's Basement, Talk to the Stranger.

Escort Bill and Charles to the squad car, Turn Camera Off.

Find a way to open the door, Eliminate the Threat.

Confront Dodger.

Side Gig rewards:

8,000 Eddies

1,365 EXP

1) Meet with Stella, Get in the Car

Step 1: Have a chat with the client. (Image via CDPR)

Mr. Hands wants you to meet up with Stella, who is hiding in a car near the quest objective for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Waiting for Dodger side gig. She’ll inform you that Bill and Charles have messed up, and she wants to get them back alive. They’re inside a rundown NCPD facility nearby, which serves as Dodger’s base. After the chat, it’s time to go in and find the two screwups.

2) Enter Dodger’s Base, Find Bill and Charles

Stealth is overrated anyway. (Image via CDPR)

Later in this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty mission, Dodger will check to see if his men are alive and unharmed. There’s a chance you could leave this side gig without having to do battle with Dodger, but I’m not especially good at stealth. After one or two stealth moves, I wound up just killing my way through the building.

After you’ve dispatched the soldiers in the first few rooms, you can progress on to try and find where Bill and Charles are. I believe if you open the first PC and check the unread messages, you’ll find they’re down a level, but I checked a different PC in the dilapidated Dogtown police station.

However, there are a lot of goons, so be prepared for a fight. Make sure to check the laptop or the PC, though, and read the NCPD email. This progresses the Waiting for Dodger side gig.

3) Find Bill and Charles in the Old Precinct's Basement, Talk to the Stranger

These are not NCPD's best and brightest. (Image via CDPR)

When you read the unread message about the cops during Waiting for Dodger, you’ll get a ping that leads you to an elevator. Take it down to the basement. Head down, and you’ll almost immediately see an enemy. Take them out however you see fit, and interact with the door. Bill and Charles are in this room.

That’s who the stranger behind the door is - the two cops. Turns out, they killed someone in Dodger’s gang with some drugs - too much of a dose. Now they need to get out before they’re found. You’ve got some sneaking and fighting to do in this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side gig.

4) Escort Bill and Charles to the squad car, Turn Camera Off

You need to make sure this camera's off. (Image via CDPR)

After a long chat, they decide it's time to get out of this building before Dodger comes back. They don’t want the gang leader to know that one of their men is dead, and it’s the two cops' fault.

Follow the Waiting for Dodger quest marker and wait for them to bicker and argue over the door code. Make sure the camera’s disabled and take down the threat in the other room.

5) Find a way to open the door, Eliminate the Threat

Stealth or violence - the choice is yours. (Image via CDPR)

Thankfully, this part of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side gig is incredibly simple. For this part of Waiting for Dodger, read the laptop, and check the email for “Door Issues”. Scan the door, and you’ll see a link in the other room - a fuse box you can tinker with. That pops the door open and leads to another area.

There are a few gang members here, and you can either take them out silently, avoid them, or just murder them. I chose violence because they’re all criminals anyway. Get through this room, and you’re almost out of Waiting for Dodger.

6) Confront Dodger

Dodger might just let them go, depending on what you did. (Image via CDPR)

This is the final part of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty side gig Waiting for Dodger. After a few moments, he shows up with his goons in a car. It’s worth noting that Dodger, as far as gang leaders go, is pretty reasonable. There’s a decent chance you can talk your way out of this.

That, of course, is predicated on you not killing his men during the earlier parts of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's Waiting for Dodger mission. I knocked a few out and killed the rest, and it still counted as killing them all.

You may as well resign yourself to violence. After a chat, you can pull your gun and zero him and his allies. It’s worth it to take his loot, too. The cops will thank you and get lost. Mission accomplished.

Mr. Hands will thank you for the work you’ve done, give you your payment, and send you on your way. Waiting for Dodger is one of the more simple side gigs you do. If you want to know our in-depth thoughts, you can find the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review here.