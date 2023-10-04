Cyberpunk 2077 Prototype in the Scraper guide: Should you let Hasan go?

In Cyberpunk 2077’s side gig, Prototype in the Scraper, Mr. Hands tasks you with getting an important cyberware prototype. However, it’s gone missing, and is in a local scav base. While exploring, you find Hasan, who isn’t exactly forthcoming on the situation.

It turns out, he was trying to ditch his corporation, sell the cyberware, and get out safe, before anyone knew what was happening. Unfortunately, this didn’t go down the way he foresaw it.

After rescuing Hasan from captivity during Prototype in the Scraper, Cyberpunk 2077 players have a few choices, but only one of them has a desirable result - unless you care about the moral implications of ripping off a corporation in a video game.

While there are four possible endings, only one of them is worth doing. On top of that, only one choice gives you access to the amazing Ambition iconic weapon.

Which ending should you pick in Cyberpunk 2077’s Prototype in the Scraper side gig?

It's important to make the right choice (Image via CDPR)

There are ultimately four endings for this mission. After you’ve escaped via the drawbridge atop the Scav base for Cyberpunk 2077’s Prototype in the Scraper, you’ll have a chat with Hasan.

Depending on what you do or do not say to him, you’ll have access to a few endings. You can get the following conclusions:

Ending 1: Call the Fixer, Hand Over Hasan

Ending 2: Call the Fixer, Let Hasan Go

Ending 3: Let Hasan Go

Ending 4: Allow Hasan to return the Prototype himself

Out of your four options, only one gives you the Ambition iconic weapon. In order to get this weapon, you need to Call the Fixer and Let Hasan Go during Cyberpunk 2077’s Prototype in the Scraper guide. Simply letting Hasan go doesn’t do the job.

Make sure Mr. Hands knows to save this man (Image via CDPR)

If you want this ending, you have to make a few specific choices, however. You don’t want to accidentally get the wrong ending. Here are the choices:

Prototype’s my responsibility now

Calling the Fixer, no fast moves

Grab the implant, but let Hasan go

When you ask Mr. Hands to let Hasan go, he asks you if it’s worth it for you or not.

However, it goes down exactly as planned, Hasan gets to live, and you fulfill your contract. Both the prototype and the schematics return to Zetatech.

It’s likely that Zetatech isn’t happy their traitor gets away, but that’s not Mr. Hands’ concern.

Once you’ve been paid, go about playing Cyberpunk 2077 as normal, now that Prototype in the Scraper has been resolved. In a few in-game hours, you’ll be contacted by Hasan, who wants to thank you for helping him out.

Go visit him at his new place, and you’ll receive one of the best iconic weapons for this part of the game: Ambition. This is the only way you can get this specific gun. With its +150% Headshot Damage multiplayer, +25% Armor Penetration and .5s Charge Time, it’s a great Tech Pistol. Hits also have a chance to apply Blinding, and bonus headshot damage while Blinding is in effect.

While there are several choices you can make during Prototype in the Scraper in Cyberpunk 2077, if you want the best gun, you go this route.

Like many of Mr. Hands’ side gigs, you have to make important moral choices, but things tend to work out for V in the end.