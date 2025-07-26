Cyberpunk 2077 Rache Bartmoss' Cyberdeck: Where is it and how to get it?

In Cyberpunk 2077's lore, Rache Bartmoss is a legend par excellence. CDPR does give you a way to encounter him and get his Cyberdeck, although it doesn't play out in the way players would hope. The bit of gameplay where you come across Rache Bartmoss is tied with the Kold Mirage side job. You can trigger it if you are in the designated area, read the Notice of Expiration shard, or have completed Nix's Spellbound quest.

This guide outlines all you need to know about where Rache Bartmoss is in Cyberpunk 2077 and what to do with his Cyberdeck once you get it. We will also discuss who the legendary netrunner is and why he is important to the game universe.

Where is Rache Bartmoss in Cyberpunk 2077, and how to get his Cyberdeck?

Bartmoss' location in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

Rache Bartmoss can be found in the Municipal landfill in the Red Peaks in the Badlands. Check the image for the location. You can fast travel to the Medeski Fuel Station.

His dead body will be in an ordinary-looking freezer, incidentally near Dexter Deshawn's lifeless corpse with the Plan B pistol. Once V opens the freezer, Johnny Silverhand will confirm the netrunner's identity. Silverhand will convince you to reopen the freezer and get Bartmoss' Elysia Cyberdeck.

Talking with Nix (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

You won't be able to use it, though. Silverhand will ask you to take it to Nix in the Afterlife. Once there, he will jack into it and get attacked by something on the Cyberdeck. V will be able to act quickly and save Nix — either through overriding the power panel on the wall next to the door or breaching the computer. The latter nets five QuickHacks as the reward.

Who is Rache Bartmoss in Cyberpunk 2077?

Rache Bartmoss is a netrunner who has a legendary reputation in Cyberpunk 2077's mythos and the in-game world's history. While he invented the Demon and Bloonhound programs, he is best known for "leaving a nasty surprise as his last will and testament" (from CP2077 World Compendium) upon his death.

"His death triggers the release of thousands of viruses and malware into cyberspace. NetWatch, the Net security agency, is unable to contain the damage. The global stock exchange plummets, international trade grinds to a halt, and the World Wide Web becomes a treacherous no man's land." - Cyberpunk 2077 World Compendium.

He is the architect behind the DataKrash, which decimated the World Wide Web with R.A.B.I.D.S viruses. The event played a significant role in shaping the world as we see in Cyberpunk 2077's timeline.

How did Rache Bartmoss end up in the landfill?

Johnny talking about Bartmoss (Image via SK Gaming || CDPR)

The Notice of Expiration shard mentions the following:

"Contract Expiration: Unit #27680743 (additional services: electricity, high-speed Net connection) Unit specifications: freezer, large, locked, with instructions: DO NOT OPEN The [50]-year contract expired on 04/02/2075. The client has not responded to calls for contract renewal. Unit contents will be discarded at the landfill at the requested location on 04/10/2075. Client data: [REMOVED]"

According to the Cyberpunk wiki, the freezer with Bartmoss' lifeless body was dropped off at the landfill by the Revere Courier Services upon the expiration of the contract.

Is Rache Bartmoss dead?

While Rache Bartmoss' physical body is surely dead, there are rumors and speculations regarding his consciousness. Many in the community wonder if he was able to become a digital ghost like Alt Cunningham in the Net.

