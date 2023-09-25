10 best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) characters and how to create them

Character creation is the essence of any good RPG game, and Cyberpunk 2077 offers a number of facial features to choose from when creating your own character. However, the character creation in Cyberpunk 2077 is shoddy and isn't as refined and detailed as in other legendary titles, such as Skyrim or even Black Desert Online.
However, this hasn't stopped players from creating famous pop culture characters to play as in the game. With the release of the 2.0 update along with Phantom Liberty, it is now a good time to restart your Cyberpunk 2077 campaign.
This article lists the 10 best characters you can create in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. However, owing to the shortcomings of the game's character creation system, not all characters can be created to their exact likeness.
10 best character creations you need to check out in Cyberpunk 2077
1) David Martinez from Edgerunners
David Martinez is the protagonist of the short anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The story is set in the same world as the game but features different characters with a more heartfelt plot consisting of just 10 episodes.
Since the characters from Edgerunners don't have a strong presence in the game apart from one character's shotgun being available, players have gone ahead and created a character in Martinez's likeness. Here are the settings to do so:
- Preset 02
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 05
- Hairstyle 38
- Hair Color 27 (Brown)
- Eyes 03
- Eye Color 1
- Eyebrows 2
- Eyebrow Color 27 (Brown)
- Eyelash Color 6 (Dark brown)
- Nose 8
- Mouth 10
- Jaw 19
- Ears 8
- Beard Off
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 1
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
2) Johnny Silverhand
Johnny Silverhand is definitely one of the best parts of Cyberpunk. However glorious it may be to play as Johnny Silverhand, the sequence is short-lived, making you crave more action.
In such a case, you can customize your Cyberpunk 2077 character to the likeness of Johnny, along with a pair of sunglasses, to fulfill your desires. The settings are mentioned below:
- Preset 02
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 04
- Hairstyle 27
- Hair Color 06 (black)
- Eyes 01 (small)
- Eye Color 18 (Yellow tint)
- Eyebrows 01
- Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)
- Nose 01
- Mouth 10
- Jaw 04
- Ears 20
- Beard 09
- Beard Style 01
- Beard Colour 10
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 1
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
3) Kratos
If you're a fan of the God of War series, this character customization is definitely for you. While the Cyberpunk version of Kratos doesn't have the iconic red tattoos, you can still sport his thick beard from the latest God of War games.
Here's how you make your own Ghost of Sparta in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 04
- Hairstyle 39
- Hair Color N/A
- Eyes 01 (small)
- Eye Color 09 (Yellow tint)
- Eyebrows 08
- Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)
- Nose 09
- Mouth 14
- Jaw 01
- Ears 20
- Beard 02
- Beard Style 01
- Beard Colour 01
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars 03
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Lip Makeup Style 01
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
4) Neo from Matrix
The Matrix is one of the most notable films to come out of the Cyberpunk genre and is often considered a cultural media milestone by many with iconic characters like Neo, Agent Smith, and Morpheus.
With this character customization, you can become Neo, who is played by the iconic Keanu Reeves. While you probably won't have an Agent Smith to fight, it will definitely be fun to play as Neo in Cyberpunk 2077. Here's how you can do it:
- Preset 03
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 04
- Hairstyle 05
- Hair Color 01 (Light black)
- Eyes 01 (small)
- Eye Color 03 (Yellow tint)
- Eyebrows 07
- Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)
- Nose 07
- Mouth 14
- Jaw 08
- Ears 08
- Beard Off
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour N/A
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
5) Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) from Game of Thrones
Fans of Game of Thrones are familiar with the Dothraki and its lore. The names Dothraki and Khal Drogo are almost synonymous. While Jason Momoa's appearance as the Warlord of the Dothraki was short-lived, his character struck a chord with fans.
While the other characters on this list might not be that accurate to their original counterparts, this customization has a strong resemblence to the original Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Here's how you can have the likeness of the warlord of the Dothraki in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 04
- Hairstyle 10
- Hair Color 10
- Eyes 01
- Eye Color 13 (Dark green tint)
- Eyebrows 08
- Eyebrow Color 04 (Dark brown)
- Nose 20
- Mouth 14
- Jaw 08
- Ears 01
- Beard 06
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour 01
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup 07
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
6) Morpheus from Matrix
Another iconic character from the Matrix series that gets Neo out of the Matrix is Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne and Keanu Reeves had amazing chemistry in the Matrix series, which was later seen in the John Wick series as well.
It will be fun to see this dynamic duo at work again as our character, in the likeness of Morpheus, engages with Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu. Here's how you can do it in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Male
- Skin Tone 05
- Skin Type 02
- Hairstyle 39
- Hair Color N/A
- Eyes 18
- Eye Color 11 (Dark brown tint)
- Eyebrows 07
- Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)
- Nose 03
- Mouth 13
- Jaw 11
- Ears 03
- Beard Off
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour N/A
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Blemishes Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
7) Triss Merigold from The Witcher
A character from the legendary RPG series Witcher (which is now also a TV series), Triss Merigold serves as the on-and-off love interest of Geralt of Rivia. This is another character customization that has an uncanny resemblance to Triss from the Witcher games.
While you won't be able to conjure Triss' sorcery, playing as the iconic redhead in Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be interesting. Here's how you can do it:
- Preset 01
- Female
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 05
- Hairstyle 12
- Hair Color 13 (Red)
- Eyes 14
- Eye Color 06 (Blue)
- Eyebrows 01
- Eyebrow Color 08 (Red)
- Nose 05
- Mouth 02
- Jaw 10
- Ears 14
- Beard N/A
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour N/A
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup 07
- Eye Makeup Color 06
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Cheek Makeup 02
- Cheek Makeup Colour 01
- Blemishes 02
- Blemish Colour 01
- Nails Long
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
8) Harley Quinn
After Margot Robbie's portrayal, Harley Quinn became really popular as she came into the limelight, emerging as an original character instead of just being termed "Joker's girlfriend." She even got her own animated show, which is a delightful watch.
This list wouldn't be complete without adding Harley Quinn, as she is definitely one of the most punk characters in pop culture. Here's how you can adopt her likeness in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Preset 01
- Female
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 01
- Hairstyle 26
- Hair Color 12 (Silver hue)
- Eyes 12
- Eye Color 04 (Green)
- Eyebrows 01
- Eyebrow Color 01 (Black)
- Nose 02
- Mouth 07
- Jaw 06
- Ears 01
- Beard N/A
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour N/A
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars Off
- Facial Tattoos 11
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup 02
- Eye Makeup Color 02
- Lip Makeup Style 02
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Cheek Makeup Colour N/A
- Blemishes Off
- Blemish Color Off
- Nails Long
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
9) Joker from Suicide Squad
The clown prince of Gotham won't be far behind if Harley Quinn is mentioned. While Jared Leto's portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad fell short of expectations compared to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, it will be interesting to see the likeness of this Joker in Cyberpunk.
However, we can't put the infamous "damaged" tattoo on our character's forehead in the game. Nonetheless, this is a fun character to play. Here's how you can do it in Cyberpunk 2077:
- Preset 03
- Female
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 01
- Hairstyle 09
- Hair Colour 21 (Green)
- Eyes 15
- Eye Color 04 (Green)
- Eyebrows Off
- Eyebrow Color N/A
- Nose 04
- Mouth 14
- Jaw 20
- Ears 16
- Beard Off
- Beard Style N/A
- Beard Colour N/A
- Cyberware Off
- Facial Scars 01
- Facial Tattoos 02
- Piercings Off
- Teeth 03
- Eye Makeup 05
- Eye Makeup Color 01 (Black)
- Lip Makeup Style 01
- Lip Makeup Color 01 (Black)
- Cheek Makeup 05
- Cheek Makeup Color 03
- Blemishes Off
- Blemish Color Off
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos 01
- Body Scars Off
10) OG "V" from the main Cyberpunk 2077 trailer
While the character V can be customized according to the player's will, there was a version of V that was shown to us in all the trailers of the game, be it cinematic or gameplay.
Many players prefer this look of V and would like to play as him instead of making their own custom character in Cyberpunk 2077. Here's how you can do it too:
- Preset 02
- Male
- Skin Tone 01
- Skin Type 04
- Hairstyle 01
- Hair Colour 08 (Light brown)
- Eyes 11
- Eye Color 05 (Greyish blue)
- Eyebrows 01
- Eyebrow Color 04 (Brown)
- Nose 01
- Mouth 05
- Jaw 05
- Ears 01
- Beard 03
- Beard Style 01
- Beard Colour 08 (Light brown)
- Cyberware 01
- Facial Scars Off
- Facial Tattoos Off
- Piercings 14
- Piercings Color 03
- Teeth 00
- Eye Makeup Off
- Eye Makeup Color N/A
- Lip Makeup Style Off
- Lip Makeup Color N/A
- Cheek Makeup Off
- Cheek Makeup Color N/A
- Blemishes Off
- Blemish Color N/A
- Nails Short
- Nail Color 01
- Body Tattoos Off
- Body Scars Off
Key takeaway
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is right around the corner, with a plethora of new characters being added, the most notable being Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. It will be fun to see how players emulate the likeness of these characters as the new update rolls out.
While the character creation system in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't perfect, it hasn't stopped players from creating characters that resemble various pop culture icons, bringing out the true beauty of role-playing games.