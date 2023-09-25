10 best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) characters and how to create them

Character creation is the essence of any good RPG game, and Cyberpunk 2077 offers a number of facial features to choose from when creating your own character. However, the character creation in Cyberpunk 2077 is shoddy and isn't as refined and detailed as in other legendary titles, such as Skyrim or even Black Desert Online.

However, this hasn't stopped players from creating famous pop culture characters to play as in the game. With the release of the 2.0 update along with Phantom Liberty, it is now a good time to restart your Cyberpunk 2077 campaign.

This article lists the 10 best characters you can create in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. However, owing to the shortcomings of the game's character creation system, not all characters can be created to their exact likeness.

10 best character creations you need to check out in Cyberpunk 2077

1) David Martinez from Edgerunners

David Martinez is the protagonist of the short anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The story is set in the same world as the game but features different characters with a more heartfelt plot consisting of just 10 episodes.

Since the characters from Edgerunners don't have a strong presence in the game apart from one character's shotgun being available, players have gone ahead and created a character in Martinez's likeness. Here are the settings to do so:

Preset 02

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 05

Hairstyle 38

Hair Color 27 (Brown)

Eyes 03

Eye Color 1

Eyebrows 2

Eyebrow Color 27 (Brown)

Eyelash Color 6 (Dark brown)

Nose 8

Mouth 10

Jaw 19

Ears 8

Beard Off

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 1

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

2) Johnny Silverhand

Johnny Silverhand is definitely one of the best parts of Cyberpunk. However glorious it may be to play as Johnny Silverhand, the sequence is short-lived, making you crave more action.

In such a case, you can customize your Cyberpunk 2077 character to the likeness of Johnny, along with a pair of sunglasses, to fulfill your desires. The settings are mentioned below:

Preset 02

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 04

Hairstyle 27

Hair Color 06 (black)

Eyes 01 (small)

Eye Color 18 (Yellow tint)

Eyebrows 01

Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)

Nose 01

Mouth 10

Jaw 04

Ears 20

Beard 09

Beard Style 01

Beard Colour 10

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 1

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

3) Kratos

If you're a fan of the God of War series, this character customization is definitely for you. While the Cyberpunk version of Kratos doesn't have the iconic red tattoos, you can still sport his thick beard from the latest God of War games.

Here's how you make your own Ghost of Sparta in Cyberpunk 2077:

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 04

Hairstyle 39

Hair Color N/A

Eyes 01 (small)

Eye Color 09 (Yellow tint)

Eyebrows 08

Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)

Nose 09

Mouth 14

Jaw 01

Ears 20

Beard 02

Beard Style 01

Beard Colour 01

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars 03

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Lip Makeup Style 01

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

4) Neo from Matrix

The Matrix is one of the most notable films to come out of the Cyberpunk genre and is often considered a cultural media milestone by many with iconic characters like Neo, Agent Smith, and Morpheus.

With this character customization, you can become Neo, who is played by the iconic Keanu Reeves. While you probably won't have an Agent Smith to fight, it will definitely be fun to play as Neo in Cyberpunk 2077. Here's how you can do it:

Preset 03

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 04

Hairstyle 05

Hair Color 01 (Light black)

Eyes 01 (small)

Eye Color 03 (Yellow tint)

Eyebrows 07

Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)

Nose 07

Mouth 14

Jaw 08

Ears 08

Beard Off

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour N/A

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

5) Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) from Game of Thrones

Fans of Game of Thrones are familiar with the Dothraki and its lore. The names Dothraki and Khal Drogo are almost synonymous. While Jason Momoa's appearance as the Warlord of the Dothraki was short-lived, his character struck a chord with fans.

While the other characters on this list might not be that accurate to their original counterparts, this customization has a strong resemblence to the original Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Here's how you can have the likeness of the warlord of the Dothraki in Cyberpunk 2077:

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 04

Hairstyle 10

Hair Color 10

Eyes 01

Eye Color 13 (Dark green tint)

Eyebrows 08

Eyebrow Color 04 (Dark brown)

Nose 20

Mouth 14

Jaw 08

Ears 01

Beard 06

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour 01

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup 07

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

6) Morpheus from Matrix

Another iconic character from the Matrix series that gets Neo out of the Matrix is Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne and Keanu Reeves had amazing chemistry in the Matrix series, which was later seen in the John Wick series as well.

It will be fun to see this dynamic duo at work again as our character, in the likeness of Morpheus, engages with Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu. Here's how you can do it in Cyberpunk 2077:

Male

Skin Tone 05

Skin Type 02

Hairstyle 39

Hair Color N/A

Eyes 18

Eye Color 11 (Dark brown tint)

Eyebrows 07

Eyebrow Color 01 (Dark black)

Nose 03

Mouth 13

Jaw 11

Ears 03

Beard Off

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour N/A

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup Off

Blemishes Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

7) Triss Merigold from The Witcher

A character from the legendary RPG series Witcher (which is now also a TV series), Triss Merigold serves as the on-and-off love interest of Geralt of Rivia. This is another character customization that has an uncanny resemblance to Triss from the Witcher games.

While you won't be able to conjure Triss' sorcery, playing as the iconic redhead in Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be interesting. Here's how you can do it:

Preset 01

Female

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 05

Hairstyle 12

Hair Color 13 (Red)

Eyes 14

Eye Color 06 (Blue)

Eyebrows 01

Eyebrow Color 08 (Red)

Nose 05

Mouth 02

Jaw 10

Ears 14

Beard N/A

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour N/A

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup 07

Eye Makeup Color 06

Lip Makeup Style Off

Cheek Makeup 02

Cheek Makeup Colour 01

Blemishes 02

Blemish Colour 01

Nails Long

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

8) Harley Quinn

After Margot Robbie's portrayal, Harley Quinn became really popular as she came into the limelight, emerging as an original character instead of just being termed "Joker's girlfriend." She even got her own animated show, which is a delightful watch.

This list wouldn't be complete without adding Harley Quinn, as she is definitely one of the most punk characters in pop culture. Here's how you can adopt her likeness in Cyberpunk 2077:

Preset 01

Female

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 01

Hairstyle 26

Hair Color 12 (Silver hue)

Eyes 12

Eye Color 04 (Green)

Eyebrows 01

Eyebrow Color 01 (Black)

Nose 02

Mouth 07

Jaw 06

Ears 01

Beard N/A

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour N/A

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars Off

Facial Tattoos 11

Piercings Off

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup 02

Eye Makeup Color 02

Lip Makeup Style 02

Cheek Makeup Off

Cheek Makeup Colour N/A

Blemishes Off

Blemish Color Off

Nails Long

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

9) Joker from Suicide Squad

The clown prince of Gotham won't be far behind if Harley Quinn is mentioned. While Jared Leto's portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad fell short of expectations compared to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, it will be interesting to see the likeness of this Joker in Cyberpunk.

However, we can't put the infamous "damaged" tattoo on our character's forehead in the game. Nonetheless, this is a fun character to play. Here's how you can do it in Cyberpunk 2077:

Preset 03

Female

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 01

Hairstyle 09

Hair Colour 21 (Green)

Eyes 15

Eye Color 04 (Green)

Eyebrows Off

Eyebrow Color N/A

Nose 04

Mouth 14

Jaw 20

Ears 16

Beard Off

Beard Style N/A

Beard Colour N/A

Cyberware Off

Facial Scars 01

Facial Tattoos 02

Piercings Off

Teeth 03

Eye Makeup 05

Eye Makeup Color 01 (Black)

Lip Makeup Style 01

Lip Makeup Color 01 (Black)

Cheek Makeup 05

Cheek Makeup Color 03

Blemishes Off

Blemish Color Off

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos 01

Body Scars Off

10) OG "V" from the main Cyberpunk 2077 trailer

While the character V can be customized according to the player's will, there was a version of V that was shown to us in all the trailers of the game, be it cinematic or gameplay.

Many players prefer this look of V and would like to play as him instead of making their own custom character in Cyberpunk 2077. Here's how you can do it too:

Preset 02

Male

Skin Tone 01

Skin Type 04

Hairstyle 01

Hair Colour 08 (Light brown)

Eyes 11

Eye Color 05 (Greyish blue)

Eyebrows 01

Eyebrow Color 04 (Brown)

Nose 01

Mouth 05

Jaw 05

Ears 01

Beard 03

Beard Style 01

Beard Colour 08 (Light brown)

Cyberware 01

Facial Scars Off

Facial Tattoos Off

Piercings 14

Piercings Color 03

Teeth 00

Eye Makeup Off

Eye Makeup Color N/A

Lip Makeup Style Off

Lip Makeup Color N/A

Cheek Makeup Off

Cheek Makeup Color N/A

Blemishes Off

Blemish Color N/A

Nails Short

Nail Color 01

Body Tattoos Off

Body Scars Off

Key takeaway

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is right around the corner, with a plethora of new characters being added, the most notable being Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. It will be fun to see how players emulate the likeness of these characters as the new update rolls out.

While the character creation system in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't perfect, it hasn't stopped players from creating characters that resemble various pop culture icons, bringing out the true beauty of role-playing games.