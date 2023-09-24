All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Johnny Silverhand item locations

Johnny Silverhand is one of the most iconic characters in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. This man is a veteran of the Second Central American War, as well as an influential rocker. His band, Samurai, is very popular in the game universe, with songs that fans describe as irresistible. He also plays a key role in the story, and will accompany your character on many of his adventures.

If you are a regular player of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, you will know that in addition to his many talents, Johnny has a lot of items scattered around the map for you to find. If you are a competitive player, this guide will surely help you find each of them.

Where are Johnny Silverhand's items in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

Before you start this guide, keep in mind that Johnny's role in Phantom Liberty is not as important as in the base game. Therefore, the number of items you will find while playing the DLC will be very small.

They are scattered in different places in Night City. However, to activate the side quests related to him, you must first start the mission Nocturne OP55N1 after completing Search and Destroy.

Most of Johnny's items do not require any special skills from your character. You just have to avoid the obstacles along the way and get to them. Below you will find each item and its location on the map:

Tank Top

Sunset Motel, Eastern Badlands. You can get it automatically at the end of the Tapeworm chapter.

Aviators

Afterlife Club, Watson. Obtained automatically after going to the Afterlife Club and talking to Rogue.

Samurai Jacket

Afterlife Club, Watson. You can get it automatically after going to the Afterlife Club and talking to Rogue.

Gun

Afterlife Club, Watson. You can get it automatically after going to the Afterlife Club and talking to Rogue.

Car

Afterlife Club, Watson. Follow the course of the Chipin' In mission. Then you have two options. One is not to point your gun at Grayson. The second is to loot the key to the container if you kill Grayson.

Pants

The Glen area of Heywood. Finish the quest Psycho Fan.

Shoes

Charter Hill area of Westbrook. Finish the quest Family Heirloom.

Malorian Arms 3516

Ebunike Docks, Watson. go to the Ebunike with Rogue and defeat Grayson.

As you can see, Johny Silverhand has a lot of items to find. Joining him to retrieve them can be a lot of fun and give you more experience in the game. You can also learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 with this guide on how to reset your character's attributes.